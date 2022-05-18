Watch: Novak Djokovic's final practice session in Belgrade before Roland Garros title defence

Novak Djokovic is winding down his Roland Garros title defense preparations with a final practice session with compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in Belgrade.

The World No. 1 has run into some serious form ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year that begins on Sunday. Djokovic is coming off an impressive campaign at the Foro Italico in Rome, winning five matches in straight sets to seal his first title of the year.

By reaching the Rome semis, Djokovic has held on to his No. 1 ranking and is expected to be the top seed at Roland Garros. Shortly after winning his sixth title in the Italian capital, the Serb arrived in Belgrade, where he was seen practicing with rising star Kecmanovic.

Here's a video of the World No. 1's practice session with Kecmanovic ahead of his trip to Paris:

The two players were seen exchanging groundstrokes from the baseline. Here's another video of their practice session in the Serbian capital:

Novak Djokovic chasing more history at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic at 2021 Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic created history at Roland Garros last year. He beat 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in an unforgettable semifinal, becoming the first player to defeat the legendary Spaniard twice at the claycourt Major. Djokovic previously defeated Nadal in the 2015 quarterfinals.

The Serb followed his win over Nadal at Roland Garros by recovering from two sets down to beat first-time Major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and win his 19th Grand Slam title. In the process, he became the first male player in the Open Era to win the career double Grand Slam, i.e., winning each Major at least twice.

ESPN @espn



Legendary. Novak Djokovic becomes only the third man in tennis history to complete the career Grand Slam twiceLegendary. Novak Djokovic becomes only the third man in tennis history to complete the career Grand Slam twice 🏆Legendary. https://t.co/BTi9baSEe5

A year later, the super Serb could create more history at the claycourt Major. If he goes all the way, Djokovic will become the first player not named Nadal in over 20 years to successfully defend his Roland Garros title. Gustavo 'Guga' Kuerten was the last player before Nadal to go back-to-back at Roland Garros, doing so in 2000-01.

A successful title defense will also mark Djokovic's 21st Grand Slam title, putting him level with Nadal atop the all-time Major title leaderboard. It will also make him the first male singles player in history to complete a Triple Career Grand Slam. Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open, six Wimbledon and three US Open titles.

