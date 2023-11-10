Watch: Novak Djokovic arrives in Turin for ATP Finals as he gears up to surpass Roger Federer at the event

Following his glorious run at the Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic has landed in Turin for the upcoming 2023 ATP Finals.

Djokovic staged a tremendous run in Paris to lift a staggering 40th Masters 1000 trophy. The Serb got the better of Thomas Etcheverry, Tallon Griekspoor, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the title.

Doing so, he added to his long list of Paris Masters laurels. The 36-year-old holds several records at the event, including the most titles won (7), the most finals played (9), and the most consecutive podium finishes (3).

Djokovic is now gearing up to create more records at the upcoming ATP Finals in Turin (November 12-19).

On Thursday, November 9, Djokovic was captured arriving at his hotel in the Italian city. Before heading inside, he also acknowledged the fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse.

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion at the ATP Finals, having clinched a record-equaling sixth year-end title last year. This time around, the World No. 1 is aiming to surpass Roger Federer, who has also won six titles.

"I'm really excited to finish off the season on a high" – Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2023 ATP Finals

The Serb at the 2022 ATP Finals

Following his Paris Masters victory, Novak Djokovic downplayed his string of records at the event and said that he is already looking forward to his next challenge.

“I try to be a good student of the game and keep track with the numbers, but at the same time, I also want to be able to just direct my attention to the next challenge,” he said in his Paris Masters press conference, adding, “[The title] is great, but it's already behind me. I'm of course very proud of the achievement but I'm already turning the next page.”

About his upcoming ATP Finals challenge, the Serb said that he is trying to go for all possible records at this tournament as well.

In addition to a record-shattering seventh ATP Finals title, Novak Djokovic is also chasing a record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 trophy. The Serb currently finds himself one win away from the feat. Given he manages to end the year at the top spot, he will also subsequently enter a historic 400th week as the World No. 1.

“I'm going for whatever I can go for. I'm very close. I think I need one win to clinch the year No. 1, so that was the biggest goal other than, you know, Davis Cup,” he said.

Novak Djokovic hinted that he is taking inspiration from his 2022 title run in Turin, where he won all five matches en route to the trophy. He also highlighted his current rich vein of form.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t lost a single match since his Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz and is currently on a 17-match winning streak.

“I had the perfect score in Torino last year, five out of five matches. I like playing there. I think I connect well with the Italian crowd,” he said. “I'm going there with good feelings, with a lot of confidence. You know, I haven't lost a match since Wimbledon final, so I'm really excited to hopefully finish off the season on a high.”

Novak Djokovic is drawn in the Green Group alongside Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune. The Serb, who is in pursuit of a seventh title this season, will commence his campaign against Rune on November 12.

