WATCH: Novak Djokovic belts out Opera note in hilarious Whisper Challenge with Olga Danilovic ahead of United Cup 2024

Novak Djokovic recently showed off his vocal skills in a funny video with his compatriot and fellow tennis star, Olga Danilovic.

The two Serbian players took part in the whisper challenge, a popular game where one person wears noise-canceling headphones with loud music and tries to guess what the other person is saying by reading their lips. The result was a hilarious exchange that ended with the World No. 1 hitting a high opera note that made Danilovic burst into laughter.

The whisper challenge is one of the promotional activities for the 2024 United Cup — a new team-based tennis event that will feature 18 countries competing for glory. Djokovic and Danilovic are part of the Serbian team in Group E, which also consists of China and the Czech Republic.

The video, as posted by ATP Tour's official X account, was full of amusing moments, as Danilovic struggled to guess what Djokovic was saying. She often repeated what she heard, which was usually wrong, and he tried to correct her or give her clues.

However, the highlight of the video was when the 36-year-old said "Opera House", referring to the famous landmark in Sydney, Australia. Danilovic heard "house", "open house", and "Oppenheimer", which made no sense to her.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion then tried to say "opera" more clearly, by repeating it several times and even hitting a high opera note to make his hint more obvious. This made Danilovic laugh and guess "Open mouth". The 36-year-old then gave up and said, "Open mouth, good".

Watch the video below:

"There is only one percentage in my head, it's always 100%" - Novak Djokovic promises to give his best ahead of the 2024 United Cup

The Serb at the 2024 United Cup

Novak Djokovic recently reassured his supporters that he will be putting forth maximum effort at the United Cup in the upcoming days, marking his inaugural tournament of the 2024 season.

Djokovic stressed that he doesn't engage in calculations before stepping onto the court, irrespective of the event's level. During his pre-tournament press conference in Perth, the Serb affirmed that his participation wouldn't be in question if he weren't committed to delivering his best.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed his aspiration to secure at least one victory for his country during the competition before shifting his focus to the 2024 Australian Open.

"There is only one percentage in my head. You know, it's always 100%, really. I don't make calculations when I enter the court, regardless of the event level or category, particularly when I play for my country," he said.

"So it hasn't been the case in the past that I calculated; neither it will be tomorrow, regardless of the age or the state I'm in. I wouldn't be here if I'm not able to play or give my best in both singles and potentially mixed doubles. You know, I look forward hopefully contributing with at least one win for my country," he added.

Team Serbia is slated to compete against Team China on Sunday, December 31. In the first singles match in the fixture, Novak Djokovic will be facing Zhizhen Zhang, while Olga Danilovic will face Qinwen Zheng in the second singles match. In the doubles fixture, Djokovic and Danilovic will face Zhang and Zheng.

