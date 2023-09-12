Watch: Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as hometown Belgrade welcomes him after US Open win, gets consoled by Serbian National Basketball Team

Novak Djokovic was overcome by emotion as his hometown, Belgrade, welcomed him back for the first time since he won the 2023 US Open title.

Earlier on Sunday (10 September), the 36-year-old won a career-fourth title in New York in emphatic fashion, defeating Daniil Medvedev in a comprehensive straight-sets match. With his triumph, he not only regained the men's World No. 1 spot but also equaled Margaret Court's record tally of 24 Major titles.

Djokovic flew back to Belgrade this week, where he was treated to an overwhelming welcome by his fans. He couldn't hold back his tears as thousands of Serbians cheered raucously. The World No. 1 was embraced by the Serbian National Basketball Team, who also received plaudits for their runner-up finish at the recently concluded FIBA World Cup.

The 36-year-old tried to gain his composure and speak a few words before breaking into tears of joy at Belgrade's warm reception yet again. He was subsequently consoled by Serbian center Nikola Milutinov before grabbing a microphone to thank his fans.

The World No. 1 posed for pictures with the Serbian basketball team later. He stood alongside Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic and Philadelphia 76ers' Filip Petrušev.

Novak Djokovic was also reduced to tears as he hugged his daughter Tara following 24th Major title victory

Novak Djokovic has an emotional moment with his 6-year-old daughter Tara

After winning his 24th Major title, Novak Djokovic proceeded to climb up to his box, where he was greeted by his six-year-old daughter Tara. The two embraced lovingly as tears rolled down the 36-year-old's face. The Serb scooped his daughter up into his arms and hugged her tightly.

He then made his way onto the stands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, passing hordes of American fans on his way before reaching his players' box, where he celebrated in ecstatic fashion with his family, coaching team, and Matthew McConaughey.

During the post-match press conference, Djokovic disclosed that when he first became a father, he had envisioned a day when his children would understand his legacy as they cheered him on.

"When I became a father, it was one of my greatest wishes that one day I would get to win a grand slam in front of them on the stands and they would be old enough to realize what's happening. So that was a reality last night and it was amazing," he said

