Watch: Novak Djokovic busts some moves with young fans after they give him instructions about a TikTok dance during time in Dubai

Never shy to bust a move, Novak Djokovic was seen dancing with a few kids on court at the Rackets Academy in Dubai on Friday.

The World No. 1 is currently in Dubai where he is training ahead of the new season. He is due to begin his 2024 campaign at the United Cup in Perth, Australia, beginning December 31. He will be joined by Hamad Medjedovic in his team.

The Serb was seen shaking a leg during his time off. Surrounded by five youngsters, Djokovic was copying their TikTok dance moves and soaking in the fun. He was also captured doing the "dab" a couple of times.

Timur Gordeev, a 13-year-old rising tennis star from Russia, shared the clip of Djokovic busting those moves with him and his friends.

Gordeev commended Djokovic for his cool moves and thanked the "greatest athlete" for taking out time for them. Djokovic, who was referred to as the tennis Santa by Gordeev, didn't disappoint the children who were given an early Christmas present.

"He even dances cool! Bravo, Nole! @djokernole. This is how we spend the last day of the Elite players Winter Tennis Camp at @racketsacademy @atlantistheroyal with champ dancing and get ready to celebrate Christmas! Huge thanks to the greatest athlete Novak Djokovic for an amazing gift to all our players," Timur Gordeev wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Novak Djokovic celebrates year-end No. 1 ranking with famous Cuban song

Novak Djokovic of Serbia with the ATP Year End World Number One Trophy at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals - Getty Images

Novak Djokovic celebrated his year-end No. 1 ranking that he acheived at the Nitto ATP finals earlier this year by sharing a video of himself grooving to “Guantanamera,” a popular Cuban song. The song is a classic number that was conceived in 1929.

The video captures Djokovic along with his team basking in the moment of glory. The Serb concludes by showing off his salsa moves.

"8th time season end #1 in the world! Idemooo," Djokovic was quoted as saying on his Instagram.

Tennis stars Billie Jean King, Denis Shapovalov and Janko Tipsarevic took the opportunity to congratulate Novak Djokovic on his record-breaking feat.

