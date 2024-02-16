WATCH: Novak Djokovic captured showing off his moves, singing on the tennis court during fun shoot in Marbella

Novak Djokovic's footwear sponsor Asics recently posted a video of the Serb having fun backstage during a shoot in Marbella, Spain.

Djokovic featured in Asics' promotional video before the Australian Open 2024. He has been in business with Japanese sportswear giants since the year 2018. Previously, he wore kicks manufactured by Adidas.

Asics produced multiple photos and videos from the shoot and posted them on various social media platforms, including Instagram. In one of the videos, the Serb voiced his expectations from the Melbourne Major, a tournament he won to open his Grand Slam account in 2008. He said:

"2024 hopefully is another great year. I’m excited, you know, to start the season in the best possible way. The first I won back in 2008 in Melbourne so I really look forward to coming back to a happy place, Happy Slam, as they call it.

"I have great support, I always feel at home playing in Australia, normally a place which brings me a lot of luck and good results and kind of sets the tone hopefully for the rest of the season. I can't wait, obviously the goals are always to do well, and hopefully Asics and I can have some great results this season."

Things at Melbourne Park, however, didn't turn out the way the Serb probably would have wanted. He struggled throughout the two weeks with cold and weakness and lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

This was notably the Serb's first-ever semifinal loss at the Australian Open, a tournament he has won ten times.

Weeks later, Asics dropped a hilarious video compiling all the fun bits from the shooting. In the new clip, Djokovic could be seen singing and dancing around the court.

The video can be watched below.

Novak Djokovic believes the Australian Open SF was "one of the worst Grand Slam matches I've ever played"

Novak Djokovic

After losing 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(4), 3-6 to Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2024, Novak Djokovic conceded that the Italian produced a comprehensive performance.

"I want to congratulate Sinner for playing a great match, great tournament so far. He outplayed me completely today," the Serb said in a press conference.

He further termed his performance one of the worst at the Grand Slams, saying:

"I was, in a way, shocked with my level, you know, in a bad way. There was not much I was doing right in the first two sets. Yeah, I guess this is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I've ever played."

