WATCH: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff & other stars react adorably to being gifted special friendship bracelet ahead of US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, among others, were gifted a special 'friendship bracelet' by the US Open media team on Saturday (26 August). Their reactions upon receiving the custom-made bracelet were priceless, with a video of the same going viral on social media.

Djokovic was the first player to be gifted the bracelet after he completed his media duties. He was subsequently very amused by the item, as he observed that each bead of the bracelet together read "US Open."

"What's that! US Open, oh, that's lovely. Thank you!" Djokovic said.

Alcaraz didn't have a reaction as animated as the Serb when he was given the same bracelet, and just muttered a "vamos" to himself as he put it on his left wrist.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, admitted that the special bracelet was "cute."

"Oh cute, thank you. Is this a bracelet? Oh that's cute!" she remarked

The likes of Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Marketa Vondrousova were also gifted the bracelet.

While Swiatek, Medvedev, Sabalenka and Jabeur looked very enthused by the gift, Fritz and Vondrousova were coy in their reaction. Tiafoe, on his part, seemed as if he wanted to rave about the special bracelet but contained his emotions.

"Okay. US Open bracelet. Go ahead. Alright. Put it on my wrist," Tiafoe said as he wore the bracelet.

Novak Djokovic treated with delight and adulation from New York fans upon his return

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Roger Federer and a hostile crowd at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic has looked in high spirits recently in New York. He has been beaming with confidence and the reception to his US Open return has been extremely positive.

Playing in his first US Open since 2021, the Serb was treated to an electrifying welcome from the crowd as he came out to Arthur Ashe Stadium for a practice session. Their support towards the 23-time Major winner was delightful to watch, considering his strenuous relationship with them in the past.

It was in the 2015 US Open final against Roger Federer that Djokovic received lots of boos from a hostile crowd. That day, every point that Federer won was greeted with loud cheers, and even Djokovic's errors were celebrated gleefully by the New York crowd.

The relationship between the 23-time Major winner and the US Open audience has improved since, as they don't boo him anymore.

The Serb is expected to get a good reception from the New York crowd when he takes on France's Alexandre Muller in the first round on Monday.

