WATCH: Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning staring contest with a hawk in amusing scenes at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic was spotted in good spirits ahead of his 2025 Miami Open campaign. The Serb was seen in a light-hearted stare-off against nature itself.

The Serb was expected to have a better 2025 in terms of on-court results. He did not win a Tour-level title in 2024, which was a first for him since 2005. The 24-time Major champion had a great run at the Australian Open as he reached his twelfth semifinal in Melbourne. However, he was unable to finish his match against Alexander Zverev, retiring from the match after the first set.

Barring his run in Melbourne, Djokovic has no other results to speak about in 2025. His last two events saw him getting knocked out in the first match he played. He lost to Matteo Berrettini at the Qatar Open, and then lost to Botic Van De Zandschulp at the BNP Paribas Open, making it the second consecutive year that the Serb has lost to a lucky loser at Indian Wells.

However, ahead of his Miami Open campaign, Djokovic was seen in a jovial mood. In a light-hearted moment, he engaged himself in a staring contest with a hawk. It was the bird that relented first, flying away which made the Serb fist pump. The incident can be watched in the following video.

Novak Djokovic will begin his tournament with a match against Rinki Hijikata in the second round.

Novak Djokovic is a six-time champion in Miami

In picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Novak Djokovic has reached seven finals at the Miami Open, winning six titles. However, this is the first time that the former World No. 1 is entering the event in six years, having last played in 2019. Overall Djokovic has a 44-7 win/loss record here, with an 86 percent win ratio which is highest for him across the nine Masters 1000 events.

The last time the Serb won in Miami, he completed a hattrick of Miami titles from 2014-2016. He won his first title back in 2007. Coincidentally, he played three Miami Open finals against his current coach Andy Murray. While Murray won the 2009 battle, it was Djokovic who won the 2012 and 2014 finals.

This year, the fourth seed will have a difficult route to the title. After his first match against Hijikata, Djokovic might potentially face 18th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, 15th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev, second seed Carlos Alcaraz, and a final against the top seed Alexander Zverev. The current form and difficult draw will make it challenging for the fourth seed to go for a seventh crown.

