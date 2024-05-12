WATCH: Novak Djokovic-conqueror Alejandro Tabilo overwhelmed with emotions after historic victory at Italian Open 2024

Alejandro Tabilo was visibly overcome with emotion following his historic victory over Novak Djokovic in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open. With this win over the Serb, Tabilo became the first Chilean player to defeat a World No. 1 since 2007.

29th seed, Tabilo, pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Djokovic 6-2, 6-3 in just one hour and eight minutes at the ATP Masters 1000 Italian tournament. With this victory secured, he secured his spot in the fourth round of the tournament, his second time reaching this stage at a Masters 1000 event, with his previous appearance being at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters where he fell to Frances Tiafoe.

After scoring the winning point against Djokovic, Alejandro Tabilo threw his racket to the ground and held his head with his hands in disbelief. He then composed himself and went to shake hands with the World No. 1 at the net. The World No. 32 also took a moment to soak in the applause from the spectators at the Foro Italico.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

This season, Alejandro Tabilo has already claimed titles at the ASB Classic, where he defeated Taro Daniel in the final, as well as the ATP Challenger Tour 175 event in Aix-en-Provence, where he bested Jaume Munar in the championship match. He also had a runner-up finish at his home tournament, the Chile Open.

Alejandro Tabilo on his win over Novak Djokovic: "It’s crazy, I can’t believe what just happened”

Alejandro Tabilo at Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024

Following his win over Novak Djokovic in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open, Alejandro Tabilo stated that during the match, he had focused on keeping his nerves in check and maintaining his momentum. He described the experience of defeating the Serb as "crazy" and unbelievable.

“I was just trying to keep my nerves in, trying to keep swinging. Obviously every time you feel like you are closer to the end, your arms start to get a little tighter and you start to swing shorter, so I was just trying to not think about it and take it point by point. It’s crazy, I can’t believe what just happened,” Tabilo said [via ATPTour.com].

Tabilo also expressed that he was in awe after coming to play in a fully-packed stadium. He described the atmosphere as "incredible."

“It’s incredible. I came on court just looking around, just trying to soak it all in and trying to process everything. I’m just trying to wake up right now,” he added.

Alejandro Tabilo will next go up against 16th seed Karen Khachanov at the Italian Open. Khachanov secured his spot in the fourth round by defeating Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4 in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback