WATCH: Novak Djokovic can't control his emotions as his jaw drops after Real Madrid's late goal, son Stefan watches on

Novak Djokovic was seen enthusiastically celebrating Real Madrid's late goal against Athletic Bilbao. The Serb's son, Stefan was also in attendance at the football match.

Djokovic is currently in Spain for the 2025 Madrid Open which is scheduled to run from April 23 to May 4 at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain. The former World No.1 last competed at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament in 2022, where he reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Before starting his Madrid Open campaign, Novak Djokovic and his son Stefan were spotted at Real Madrid's match against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu. At the match, Madrid's Federico Valverde scored a goal in the 93rd minute to secure a 1-0 victory, keeping his team's hope of winning the La Liga title alive

Following Valverde's goal, Djokovic leaped up in joy and shock, his jaw dropping after witnessing the late goal. The 24-time Grand Slam champion's son Stefan also joined in the celebration by high-fiving his father.

Watch the video of the Serb and his son Stefan celebrating here:

On the tennis side of things, The Serb last competed at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was seeded third. He began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye and lost to Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 6-4 in his opening match.

Novak Djokovic's last title win at the Madrid Open was in 2019

The Serb pictured holding the winner's trophy at the 2019 Mutua Madrid Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic is a three-time Madrid Open champion and he last won the title in 2019. He was the top seed in the tournament and he kicked off his run in the second round following a first-round bye

In his opening match, the Serb defeated qualifier Taylor Fritz with a score of 6-4, 6-2, and then went on to overcome Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6(2) in the third round. The former World No.1 then advanced to the semifinals and his quarterfinals opponent, Marin Cilic, withdrew from the tournament due to illness.

In the semifinals, the 37-year old triumphed over fifth seed Dominic Thiem with scores of 7-6(2), 7-6(4), and then secured the title by defeating eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6–3, 6–4 to claim his 33rd Masters 1000 singles title.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion first won the Madrid Open in 2011 by defeating Rafael Nadal in the 2011 final and then secured the title again in 2016 by overcoming Andy Murray in the championship match.

