Watch: Novak Djokovic enthralls fans during Kids' Day celebration at the French Open

Novak Djokovic seemed in pretty good spirits on the eve of the 2022 French Open as he celebrated the annual Roland Garros Kids' Day with fans. The World No. 1 was joined in celebrations by other top players from both the men's and women's draws. This included the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Belinda Bencic, Alexander Zverev and Barbora Krecjicova, among others.

The Kids' Day charity event is held every year at Roland Garros before the start of the main draw matches. Saturday's event, however, was the first Kids' Day celebration in three years, as the event was canceled during the last two editions of the French Open due to the pandemic.

Djokovic spent some time with the kids and fans, posing for selfies and signing autographs after the celebrations on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans have also been turning up in large numbers over the last couple of days to see top players practice, with the main draw set to begin on Sunday.

The Serbian superstar even played a bit of doubles tennis with one of the ball boys present at the event. He also gave his famous chest-bump celebration after winning a point, bringing out huge cheers from the fans in attendance.

Renowned French DJ Bob Sinclar played some music to add to the excitement. Djokovic greeted Sinclar with a warm hug as they posed for some pictures together.

On Friday, the two-time French Open champion practiced with fellow top contender for this year's men's singles title, Carlos Alcaraz. Just over two weeks ago, the two men played out an epic battle in the Madrid Open semifinals. Alcaraz won their first match against each other in three sets.

Novak Djokovic's projected path to the French Open title

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic have also been placed in the same half of the draw, meaning they could face each other in the semifinals. The top seed could also face great rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

The defending champion faces Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. His second-round opponent could be either Argentine Federico Coria or Alex Molcan, who is being coached by Djokovic's former long-time coach, Marian Vajda.

American Jenson Brooksby could be a potential third-round opponent. If the Serb progresses to the round-of-16, a tough battle against either Diego Schwartzman or Grigor Dimitrov could await him, provided they make it through as well. The matches against Nadal and Alcaraz could then follow.

If he makes it to the championship match, another in-form player in Stefanos Tsitsipas could reach the final in a rematch of last year's summit clash. Looking at the draw, the world's top-ranked player has a challenging draw en route to the title, and fans might be treated to some epic matches throughout the fortnight.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan