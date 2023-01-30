Watch: Novak Djokovic flaunts his singing skills, recreates famous Argentina song from FIFA World Cup after Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic etched his name in the record books after winning the 10th Australian Open title of his career on Sunday, thus equaling Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Since his straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic has been seen in many avatars, from celebrating his win with a calm on-court reaction to breaking down in front of his support staff and family in the player's box.

In a video that's now doing the rounds on social media, the 35-year-old was approached by ESPN Argentina to sing the song "Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho" (Guys, tonight I'm getting drunk).

The song was closely linked to the Argentine football team during the FIFA World Cup. Djokovic, who himself is a polyglot, didn't hesitate to recreate the song, with the help of the host.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado shared the clip on Twitter and wrote:

"Novak Djokovic chanting the famous Argentina song from the World Cup. One of the best contents you will watch today."

"I truly believe and I hope that, especially young people in Serbia, find a lot of inspiration in what I do" - Novak Djokovic

2023 Australian Open: Men's Champion Photocall

Novak Djokovic beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), in the summit clash to win the 111th edition of the Australian Open. Following his win, the Serbian veteran reclaimed the top spot in the ATP singles rankings, dethroning 2022 US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz in the process.

At the post-match press conference, the 22-time Grand Slam winner spoke about inspiring Serbian kids to dare to dream of playing tennis sometime in the future.

"I probably don't know fully how it resonates with people. I truly believe and I hope that, especially young people in Serbia, find a lot of inspiration in what I do, what I have achieved, so it motivates them to grab a racquet or whatever they do, whether it's sport or any other area of life," the Serbian said.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner also touched upon how one should dream and nurture those dreams to achieve big in life. He further added that one has to make their own way up to the top, accompanied by their family and close people.

"I said on the court, dream big and nurture those dreams. You kind of have to pave your own way and become the first in something - of course, along with your family and close people in your life and your coaches."

