WATCH: Novak Djokovic fumes at his team after making desperate attempts to get their attention in Australian Open QF vs Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic was involved in a heated exchange with his team members after they failed to notice him during a changeover in his Australian Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic defeated Fritz 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to enter the semifinals. The match concluded after three hours and 48 minutes as the American offered stern resistance throughout. The Serb went through several highs and lows during the match but eventually prevailed by producing a top-notch effort in the third and fourth sets.

At one point during the first set, he had trouble communicating with his box. He turned to his box after failing to find one of his energy supplements in the kit bag. He even waved multiple times, desperately, to get his team's attention.

However, none of his team members, including coach Goran Ivanisevic, hitting partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera, and trainer Marco Pachini, turned toward him. He then succeeded with a shout and furiously gestured to one of the members suggesting they should be looking at him at all times during the match.

The video of the entire episode can be watched below.

Djokovic now awaits the winner of the quarterfinal between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev for the semifinal showdown at Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 26. He holds a dominant head-to-head record against both Sinner and Rublev with 4-2 and 5-1 leads respectively.

Novak Djokovic's journey at the Australian Open 2024 thus far

The Serb has had to deal with a few shaky displays at the Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic has arguably not been at his best at the Australian Open 2024 thus far.

The reigning champion started his campaign shakily against Dino Prizmic, a qualifier, in the first round. He was pushed till the end by Prizmic as he dropped a set in an otherwise successful evening that saw him earn a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win at Rod Laver Arena.

He next faced Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the second round and a similar story unfolded. Popyrin was able to snatch the second set after losing the first as Djokovic struggled with a cold. Popyrin also dragged the third set into a tiebreak but the Serb eventually secured it and went on to win the match in the fourth.

The top seed did, however, flourish in his third and fourth matches against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etchverry and France's Adrian Mannarino. He won both encounters in straight sets and notably dished out two bagels against Mannarino in the fourth round.

