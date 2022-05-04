[Watch]: Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils exchange smiles after incredible rally at Madrid Open 2022

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic started his bid for a fourth Madrid Masters title with a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 victory over Frenchman and familiar foe Gael Monfils on Tuesday. Quite expectedly, the match featured many long rallies, where both players, especially Monfils, displayed his trademark athleticism.

The duo, who are good friends, did not share an epic like they did in their last meeting two years ago in Dubai, where Djokovic saved multiple match points in the second set tiebreak. This time, the Serb eked out a more straight-forward victory to move into the third round.

The match featured an entertaining rally, where Monfils did most of the running but still ended up losing the point. On his serve, the Frenchman exchanged a few groundstrokes before playing out a drop shot.

Djokovic anticipated the shot and took control of the point. He dished out a sequence of drop shots and lobs as Monfils was eventually caught out at the baseline, eliciting a smile from both players.

The Serb will take on old rival Andy Murray in the third round for the first time in nearly six years. The Brit won his second-round encounter against Denis Shapovalov in three sets to set up their 37th match-up.

With Monfils win, Novak Djokovic becomes first player in Open Era to beat an opponent 18 times without losing

Gael Monfils was at the receiving end against Novak Djokovic yet again.

Novak Djokovic was far from his fluent best at the Caja Magica on Tuesday. However, against a familiar opponent, whom he had beaten 17 times without a loss, the Serb was quick to assert his ascendancy.

Riding a break in the first set and two in the second, Djokovic saw off Monfils in straight sets to improve his head-to-head against the Frenchman to 18-0. In the process, the Serb became the first player in the Open Era to beat an opponent 18 times without losing.

Interestingly, Djokovic's matchup with Monfils on Tuesday was only the pair's second meeting on clay. Their only other matchup on the surface came in the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2006, which the Serb also won in straight sets.

Despite hitting seven fewer winners than his opponent (11-18), the Serb was the far steadier player on the night. After five consecutive three-set matches, the Serb will be happy to eke out a straight-set win to improve to 6-3 on the year.

Djokovic's win over Monfils also ensured that he will remain World No. 1 for a record-extending 369th week.

The Serb is also just five wins away from winning an incredible 1000 matches on tour.

