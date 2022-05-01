Watch: Novak Djokovic gears up for Madrid Open by hitting the practice courts with Pablo Carreno Busta

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for his campaign at the 2022 Madrid Open, where he will play his first match on Tuesday.

The World No. 1 was seen hitting the practice courts on Saturday with Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic was seen practicing his ground strokes with the Spaniard during the time alloted to them (5:30-7 pm).

Djokovic will be competing at the Madrid Open for the first time since 2019, where he won the tournament after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The event was canceled in 2020 owing to COVID-19 and the Serb opted not to participate in 2021 as he wanted to recharge himself ahead of Roland Garros.

Djokovic will hope to quickly move on from the loss in the Serbia Open final to Andrey Rublev. But it won't be easy considering the likes of Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov are in his section of the draw.

"It has nothing to do with the feeling of the ball or physics at all, it's more psychological" - Andrey Rublev on Novak Djokovic

Djokovic in action at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day 3

Novak Djokovic has suffered a stop-start season as the Serb's unwillingness to take the Covid vaccine affected his ability to partake in tournaments throughout the year.

Djokovic lost to Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open and looked rusty throughout the tournament. Speaking in an interview with sports news outlet Championat, Rublev said Djokovic's problems were "more psychological."

"It has nothing to do with the feeling of the ball or physics at all. It's more psychological," Rublev said. "When you're under pressure, you don't know if you'll be able to play at all or not. Then the Covid rules are abruptly abolished, you understand that there will be an opportunity to play the season."

Djokovic is still World No. 1 despite not winning a tournament this year. Injuries to Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have halted their conquest to regain the top ranking spot.

Nadal will return to action at the Madrid Open but Medvedev remains out after undergoing a hernia procedure last month. Second seed Alexander Zverev will look to bounce back after a disappointing start to the season, making it a competitive field in Madrid.

