WATCH: Novak Djokovic gets confused about change of sides during his match against Vasek Pospisil at the Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic sealed his place in the semifinals of the Tel Aviv Open by defeating Vasek Pospisil 7-6(5), 6-3. Both players put on a show in the Israeli capital but arguably the highlight of the match was the moment when Djokovic got confused about the change of sides.

The Serb made the decisive break in the second set to go 5-3 up and looked to change sides, telling the ball kids to roll the ball to the other side of the court before the chair umpire told him no change of side was needed. Only then did Djokovic realize his own folly, upon which he put on a bit of a smile and went to serve as required of him.

Players change sides in tennis following the completion of every odd game and the Serb was about to do after only the eighth game was over, which would've been wrong. The commentators and the spectators sure got a good laugh out of the incident, as did several fans on social media.

Set Tenis @settenisok Djokovic ha estado tantos meses fuera que ya ni sabe cuando hay cambio de lado 🤣



Novak Djokovic will face Roman Safiullin in the semifinals of the Tel Aviv Open

After beating Vasek Pospisil, Novak Djokovic will be up against Russia's Roman Safiullin in the semifinals of the Tel Aviv Open. The 24-year-old sealed his place in the last four by beating Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-1. This is his second semifinal of the season, having previously gone that far at the Open 13 in Marseille.

Djokovic and Safiullin will lock horns for the first time, with the winner taking on either Marin Cilic or Constant Lestienne in the final of the Tel Aviv Open. Given the Serb's current form, he is the heaviest favorite to win the ATP 250 tournament, which will be his third title of 2022.

After the Tel Aviv Open, Djokovic will compete at the Astana Open, which is an ATP 500 event for the first time this year. A number of other top players will compete in the tournament, including Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, among others.

Novak Djokovic will face Chile's Cristian Garin in the first round, the third meeting between the two players, with the 35-year-old winning both of their prior meetings at the 2020 ATP Cup and last year's Wimbledon.

Djokovic should be able to get the better of Garin comfortably and if he does beat him, he'll take on either Botic van de Zandschulp or Beibit Zhukayev in the round of 16 at the Astana Open.

