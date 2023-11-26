Watch: Novak Djokovic gets teary-eyed after Serbia fall to Italy in Davis Cup semifinal

Novak Djokovic appeared teary-eyed in a post-match press conference after Italy beat Serbia 2-1 to advance to the Davis Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

The Serb lost his singles tie against Jannik Sinner 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 after the Italian saved 3 match points to script a dramatic win on Saturday, November 25.

Sinner partnered Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles tie and defeated the pair of Djokovic and Miormir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4. Courtesy of the win, Italy earned the right to take on Australa in the Davis Cup final. Djokovic's victory in either the singles or the doubles tie, against Sinner, would have taken Serbia through to the final.

The Serb, who lost to Sinner in the group stages of the ATP Finals in Turin earlier, tilted the scales in the title-round of the year-end competition last week and was on the verge of another in Malaga.

After Miomir Kecmanovic got past Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1, the Serbians were within striking distance of advancing to Sunday's final.

Expand Tweet

Sinner got past the Belgrade-born player with a decisive 6-2 scoreline in the opening set but the World No. 1 displayed his class to storm right back into the contest in the second set.

Expand Tweet

Sinner, who was on the brink of defeat at 4-5 (0-40) in the decider, displayed his class to not only save three match points but carry the momentum all the way to a 7-5 triumph which knocked Serbia out of the Davis Cup competition at the semifinal stage.

"It was difficult to read his serve and he was hitting his spots" - Novak Djokovic after losing to Jannik Sinner in dramatic Davis Cup thriller

Djokovic in action against Sinner at the Davis Cup semifinal

Novak Djokovic acknowledged that things happened really fast even as Jannik Sinner's potent serves hit the right spot when it mattered the most.

The 36-year-old explained in a post-match press conference that a couple of big serves from Sinner turned the tide in the Italian's favor toward the end of the third set.

Sinner broke the Serbinator to veer ahead with the score at 6-5 before holding his nerves, and his serve, to clinch a memorable win over the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"I mean, at this level against one of the best players in the world, everything happens really, really fast. At Love-40 I was in the rally. I missed, but from middle of the court, sliced long, and he served a couple of big serves," he stated.

Expand Tweet

"Yeah, maybe I had a passing shot on 30-40, you know, but he was coming to the net. He was serving extremely well. It was difficult to read his serve, and he was hitting his spots whenever he needed to," the Serb added.

Italy who won the Davis Cup back in 1976 will face 28-time champions Australia in the big final.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis