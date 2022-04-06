Watch: Novak Djokovic gives kids in Belgrade an impromptu tennis lesson

Tennis superstar and arguably the greatest player of all time, Novak Djokovic will be returning to action soon at Monte-Carlo Masters as he gears up for the clay court season and will be keen to retain his French Open crown that he won last year.

However, before he got back on tour and into tournaments, the Serbian was seen giving lessons to kids on the streets of Belgrade as the Serb was imparting wisdom on the technique required to excel in the game to young and impressionable boys and girls.

Djokovic is seemingly walking his dog as he comes across a group of young boys and girls and is seen giving them advice and tips on how to hit a forehand, especially to one lucky boy as the World No. 1 is seen correcting his grip on the forehand and also correcting his swing.

With the boy taking a couple of practice swings upon receiving tips from the Serbian, Djokovic warns him not to hit the kids around him as he can be heard saying - "Careful, careful, so you don't hit the girls" in Serbian.

Novak Djokovic gears up for claycourt, to start in Monte-Carlo

Djokovic celebrates victory against Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai

With the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal breathing down his neck in the ATP rankings, it is imperative that Novak Djokovic does well on clay this season as he gears up for the Monte Carlo Masters.

After the Monte-Carlo Masters, the World No. 1 will compete in his home tournament in Serbia. Novak Djokovic will be determined to use this opportunity to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings and find his best form ahead of his title defense at Roland Garros in May.

Novak Djokovic has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice - 2013 and 2015 - and will be going up against the likes of Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and familiar foe Stan Wawrinka, who was handed a wildcard for the event. Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal will both miss the Masters 1000 tournament due to injury.

Djokovic will be playing in his first tournament since the Dubai Duty Free Championships, where he was shocked by Jiří Veselý in the quarterfinals. The Serb will be keen to go deep into the tournament and hold on to his number 1 spot, as he has 90 points to defend at this event.

