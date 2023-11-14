Watch: Novak Djokovic greeted by former Tottenham Hotspur manager & Juventus icon Antonio Conte after lifting record eighth year-end No. 1 trophy

Novak Djokovic bumped into former Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte after receiving the year-end No. 1 trophy in Turin, Italy, on Monday, November 13.

Conte attended the presentation ceremony held on Monday inside the Pala Alpitour arena on the sidelines of the 2023 ATP Finals as a guest of honor. He recently served as Premier League-based soccer club Tottenham Hotspur's manager.

Conte shook hands with Djokovic as the Serb walked down the Pala Alpitour arena's lobby after lifting the year-end No. 1 trophy for a record-extending eighth time in his career. The duo exchanged a warm moment briefly. The Italian was heard congratulating the World No. 1, who extended his gratitude towards the former for attending the event.

The video of their interaction can be watched below.

Before working with Spurs from November 2, 2021, to March 26, 2023, Conte was responsible for training soccer stars playing for Milan-based FC Internazionale Milano and London-based Chelsea FC.

Conte also served as Italy national football team's head coach between August 2014 and June 2016. Prior to that, he was the manager of Turin-based Juventus FC. Interestingly, the Italian was also a part of Juventus' 1995/96 Champions League winning team as a midfielder.

Novak Djokovic on ending 2023 as World No. 1: "It’s a dream of every tennis player"

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia - Day 3

Novak Djokovic embraced his eighth year-end No. 1, stating that achieving such a feat is a dream come true moment.

“Obviously it’s the crown of the season, finishing the year as No. 1 in the world. I think it’s a dream of every tennis player. It’s one of the most difficult things to do in our sport. Obviously winning Grand Slams and being No. 1 in the world are probably the pinnacles of the sport," Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion further thanked his team members for supporting him through thick and thin. He said:

“I want to thank my team, who is here, my coaching staff, everybody, physiotherapist, fitness coach, Goran, Claudio, Marko, Miljan, Mark, Charlie, Carlos, everyone who has been on this road with me."

"It’s a team effort even though I’m standing by myself here on the court. But I can’t wait to be celebrating with them. This is a tremendous success and achievement and I’m very proud of it,” he added.

Previously, Djokovic ended the years 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021 as the top-ranked male player.

