WATCH: Novak Djokovic greeted with loud cheers in Rod Laver Arena on Australian Open competitive return

Novak Djokovic walked onto the court at Rod Laver Arena on his competitive return to the Australian Open to a rousing reception. As the nine-time Australian Open champion entered the court for his first-round match on Tuesday against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, he was greeted with loud cheers by a crowd filled with fans carrying Serbian flags and Djokovic cutouts/posters.

Djokovic, who played a practice match against Nick Kyrgios at Rod Laver Arena last Friday, took to the court for his first official match at the Australian Open since winning the final in 2021 against Daniil Medvedev.

Ahead of the start of his campaign in Melbourne, Djokovic had concerns over the reception he would receive from the crowds at his most successful Major ever. After being greeted very cordially and positively by fans in Adelaide during his Adelaide International 1 campaign, the 35-year-old expressed hope of receiving a similar reaction on his Australian Open return.

The reception during his practice match against Kyrgios, but particularly on Tuesday, must have certainly alleviated his worries to a great extent.

"I was a little bit curious to see how I would be received in Adelaide," the Serb said in a recent interview with Channel Nine. "The reception was fantastic. I’ve had an amazing tournament had tremendous support - [a] packed house every match.

"[But] I don’t know [about Melbourne], but I hope positive. I really hope the crowd will be receiving me well I guess. That’s something that I can’t predict, I don’t know," he added.

Injury scare still a concern for Novak Djokovic as he walks out for opening match at Australian Open 2023

The Serbian superstar in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

In his otherwise very positive build-up to the 2023 Australian Open, a thigh injury has been a point of concern for Novak Djokovic. He even canceled a couple of practice sessions in the last few days leading up to the tournament. He walked out to Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday for his match against Carballes Baena with heavy strapping around his left thigh.

While the Serbian great himself has laid to rest major concerns by suggesting that his injury is not a big problem, and his movements early in the match on Tuesday were also not alarming in a negative way, it will be interesting to see how the niggle unfolds as he plays more tennis.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has a lot at stake at the 2023 Australian Open. He is bidding for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title and also to become only the second man in history to win the same Grand Slam singles event at least 10 times.

