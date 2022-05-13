Watch: Novak Djokovic hits incredible forehand winner in 3R win against Stan Wawrinka in Rome

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic continued his serene progress through the Italian Open draw with a clinical 6-2, 6-2 win over familiar foe Stan Wawrinka on Thursday. The 34-year-old has dropped just nine games across two rounds at the Foro Italico this week.

Djokovic, a five-time winner of the Rome Masters, dominated proceedings from the off against Wawrinka, taking the opener in half an hour. The Serb did not let up in the second set, breaking the Swiss thrice to book a quarterfinal showdown with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The match featured splendid shot-making from both players, with Djokovic entertaining the Rome faithful with his athleticism.

One rally early in the second set stood out. Wawrinka produced a powerful first serve, which was returned deep by Djokovic. After trading a few forehands with the Serb, Wawrinka unleashed a drop shot. However, Djokovic was prepared for it and rushed to the net before caressing a gorgeous forehand winner down the line. The Serb then raised his racket to soak in the applause.

Djokovic needs to reach the semifinals of the Italian Open to stay at No. 1 when the rankings are updated next week. He has never been eliminated before the quarterfinals in 16 visits to Rome.

"I managed to do well from the beginning" - Novak Djokovic on Stan Wawrinka win

Novak Djokovic appears to be a man on a mission at the Foro Italico this week. After dropping only five games in his tournament opener against Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday, he dropped one game fewer against Wawrinka.

Pleased with his performance against the three-time Grand Slam champion, the 35-year-old said in his on-court interview that he was glad to see Wawrinka back on court after an injury-plagued 2021 season.

He added that he felt good on serve, which was key to his win.

“It is great to see Stan back and winning. He won two tough matches. You can see he is still not physically where he wants to be. But nevertheless he is Stan Wawrinka and he can hurt you if you give him time. I managed to do well from the beginning. I really moved him around the court and held my serve comfortably except for that loss of my serve in the second set,” the World No. 1 said.

Djokovic will now look to reach the last four in Rome for the ninth straight time. The last time he fell before the semifinals in Rome was in 2013, when he lost toTomas Berdych in the last eight.

