WATCH: Novak Djokovic hits the practice courts for the first time since Australian Open exit, prepares for Indian Wells return

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was recently pictured practicing on the tennis court for the first time since his Australian Open exit back in January.

According to the schedule posted on the Serb's website, he will compete in the 2024 Indian Wells tournament set to begin on March 6.

The last time the 36-year-old played a professional match was in the semifinal of the Australian Open where he lost to the eventual champion, 22-year-old Jannik Sinner.

On Saturday, a video was posted on X (formerly Twitter), featuring the 24-time Grand Slam winner practicing forehand and backhand shots. He was dressed in blue shorts, his white customized shirt, and a white face cap.

"Novak Djokovic back on the practice courts after a month away, getting ready for Indian Wells!"

Djokovic will be aiming for his 6th Indian Wells Open title at the 2024 edition. The 36-year-old, who currently holds 40 ATP Masters titles, hopes to extend his record this year as he competes at Indian Wells for the 15th time in his career.

The last Masters tournament the Serb competed in was the Paris Masters in 2023. Djokovic secured the title by edging out Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

Novak Djokovic won his first Indian Wells Masters title in 2008

Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells Masters 2008

Novak Djokovic lifted the first of his five Indian Wells Masters trophies in 2008.

With Roger Federer retiring in 2022, Djokovic remains the only active player with 5 Indian Wells Masters titles, the highest in its history. Behind him is Rafael Nadal, Jimmy Connors, and Michael Chang who have each won the title three times. However, Nadal is the only active player.

Without further ado, here's a look at the Serb's journey at the 2008 Indian Wells Open:

Djokovic entered the tournament as the third seed and kicked off his campaign by defeating Andreas Seppi in the second round. In the third round, he secured a victory over Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. He continued his successful run by defeating Guillermo Cañas in straight sets in the fourth round.

In the quarterfinal, he faced three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka and emerged victorious, setting up a semifinal tie with Spanish star Rafael Nadal, which Djokovic also won.

En route to the final, Djokovic won all his matches in straight sets, but the final against Mardy Fish was different. He defeated the American 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to lift his first Indian Wells Masters title.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion went on to lift the trophy four other times in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

