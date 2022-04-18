Watch: Novak Djokovic hitting the practice courts with Dominic Thiem in Belgrade 

Novak Djokovic is back hitting the practice courts with Dominic Thiem as the World No. 1 is looking to move on from his disappointing opening match exit at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Davidovich Fokina became only the third player without an ATP title to his name to have defeated the Serb since 2006. The other two players on the list are Hyeon Chung of South Korea and fellow Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

Séptimo Game @Septimo_Game Novak Djokovic y Dominic Thiem ya preparan sus respectivos estrenos en el @SerbiaOpen2022 en Belgrado. Novak Djokovic y Dominic Thiem ya preparan sus respectivos estrenos en el @SerbiaOpen2022 en Belgrado. https://t.co/whYgtp2keH

Dominic Thiem, on the other hand, has also been out of action for a significant period of time as he is recovering from a wrist injury he sustained last year in Mallorca. The Austrian has been pushing his comeback as the months pass, with a return in the Abu Dhabi exhibition being pushed to the Australian Open, then to the South American claycourt swing and then the Sunshine Double.

Thiem eventually returned to action in a challenger event in Marbella but lost in the first round to Pedro Cachin in straight sets. Unfortunately, Thiem contracted COVID-19 soon after and had to skip Marrakech and Monte-Carlo as a result.

Thiem is an ideal partner for Djokovic on clay, with the Austrian having reached two finals in Roland Garros. Their head-to-head on clay is 3-3.

Novak Djokovic keeps his hold on the World No. 1 spot despite early loss in Monte-Carlo

Djokovic in action against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Despite being knocked out of the Monte-Carlo Masters in the second round and dropping 90 points from last year, Novak Djokovic will continue to be ranked World No. 1. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev was 10 points behind Djokovic, but dropped 180 points from his run to the semifinals in the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ana Mitrić @ana_mitric Djoković and Thiem are practicing in front of a small crowd of ball kids. #SerbiaOpen Djoković and Thiem are practicing in front of a small crowd of ball kids. #SerbiaOpen https://t.co/YOTbjEt8dz

There was significant uncertainty surrounding Novak Djokovic's schedule due to the fact that he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The Serb's unvaccinated status prevented him from participating in tournaments in Australia and the US. Djokovic has competed in only two tournaments so far this year, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals in Dubai and Davidovich Fokina in the second-round in Monte-Carlo.

The likes of Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal are hot on the heels of Djokovic and Medvedev, but the German's inability to win the tournament after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals means that he failed to close the gap on Djokovic at the top of the rankings.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan