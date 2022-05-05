Watch: Novak Djokovic imitates Marin Cilic's serve during practice at Madrid Masters

Novak Djokovic is known for being a thorough entertainer and a "joker," with his early career imitations being very popular at events and videos. At the ongoing Madrid Masters, the World No. 1 imitated the service action of his good friend and former top-10 player Marin Cilic, bemusing fans and onlookers alike.

During one of his practice sessions after receiving a walkover against Andy Murray in the third round, Djokovic assumed Cilic's serving stance. The Serb also copied Cilic's customary bent-knee pose and shuffling before tossing the ball.

Here's the video of the same:

The 34-year-old opened his account for a fourth title at Caja Magica with a straight-sets win over Frenchman Gael Monfils in the second round on Tuesday.

In the process, Djokovic became the first player in ATP history to beat an opponent 18 times without losing once, breaking a tie with five other players including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The win also confirmed a record-extending 369th week atop the ATP rankings next Monday for the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Novak Djokovic inches his way to potential semifinal showdown against Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

Novak Djokovic was due to play old rival Andy Murray for the first time in over five years in the third round on Thursday. Unfortunately, the Scot will not take the court due to illness, handing Djokovic a walkover to the quarterfinals.

The Serb will take on compatriot Dusan Lajovic or Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. A win in the quarterfinals would see Djokovic have a blockbuster showdown against either Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the final.

Both Nadal (21-1) and Alcaraz (24-3) are two of the form players on tour this year. The two Spaniards opened their Madrid Masters campaigns with straight-sets wins ahead of their potential quarterfinal showdown. Both men have won three titles this year.

While Novak Djokovic has never faced Alcaraz on tour before, he has a historic rivalry with Nadal. While the Serb owns a slender 30-28 head-to-head advantage against Nadal, he trails 8-19 on clay. However, Djokovic could draw confidence from his Roland Garros semifinal victory last year against the King of Clay.

