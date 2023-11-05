WATCH: Novak Djokovic interrupts interview to console Grigor Dimitrov after Bulgarian breaks into tears after Paris Masters final loss

Novak Djokovic got past Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Paris Masters without breaking into too much of a sweat, but was gracious enough to console his opponent during a post-match interview.

Djokovic, who became the first player to win 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles on Sunday, November 5, also registered his 97th career singles title and his sixth of the 2023 season.

Dimitrov, who played some brilliant tennis during the Paris Masters, looked emotional and distraught following the defeat. He also received a round of applause from his team and a section of the crowd for his exploits.

Djokovic, who was stretched to three sets by Tallon Griekspoor, Holger Rune, and Andrey Rublev earlier in the week while also being troubled by a stomach virus, held serve comfortably against Dimitrov in the final.

Both players engaged in a warm embrace after the match, which was followed by the Serb's heartwarming gesture when the World No. 1 walked up to his opponent's chair to offer consolation.

Watch the video below:

The 36-year-old is now on an 18-match unbeaten streak following the Paris Masters final. He also extended his lead over Carlos Alcaraz to 1490 points ahead of the ATP Live Race to Turin.

Alcaraz, who earlier fell to Dimitrov in the third round of the Shanghai Masters, suffered a shock opening-round loss to Roman Safiullin at Bercy.

Novak Djokovic reflects on 'incredible' win over Grigor Dimitrov in Paris Masters final

Djokovic and Dimitrov engage in a post-match embrace

Novak Djokovic admitted that the final win was "incredible" considering that he was on the brink of defeat thrice in a row ahead of the big final.

The Serb asserted he managed to find extra gear during the matches against Tailon Griekspor, Holger Rune, and Andrey Rublev while overcoming "challenging circumstances."

"Incredible. To be able to win it after quite challenging circumstances for me this week. Basically, coming back from the brink of losing three matches in a row, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I was very close to losing those matches and somehow managed to find an extra gear when it was needed,"he stated during the post-match interview.

He also explained that his match against Dimitrov was closer than the scoreline seemed to indicate after what was a tight start to the final.

"Today, I think we both were quite tight at the beginning, and I could see that he was running out of gas a little bit. Myself as well, but I somehow managed to find an extra shot over the net. I think the match was closer than the scoreline indicates, but another amazing win for me," the 36-year-old said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will now shift his focus to the ATP Finals, set to take place from November 12 to November 19 in Turin, Italy.

