Watch: Novak Djokovic makes an incredible get during practice session with Daniil Medvedev ahead of Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev trained together on Thursday at the Mouratoglou Academy in France, just days before the start of the Paris Masters. The two top-ranked players in the world warmed up for a few minutes, after which they played a full set that went Medvedev's way in the tiebreak (7-3).

Djokovic was accompanied by coach Goran Ivanisevic and fitness trainer Marco Panichi. Medvedev, meanwhile, was with his coach Gilles Cervara.

In the video below, we can see the 20-time Major champion making an incredible stretch to send a shot past a surprised Medvedev:

The 2021 Paris Masters is scheduled to begin on 1 November, with both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev among the participants. The Serb will be playing his first tournament since his loss to Medvedev in the US Open final.

The Russian, on his part, has participated in the Laver Cup as well as the Indian Wells Masters over the last month. While he won the title with Europe at the former event, he lost in the fourth round at the latter.

As per reports, Novak Djokovic has been giving utmost importance to this training block given that he has been away from the sport for a couple of months. Djokovic and Medvedev are expected to travel to Paris on Saturday, with the event starting on Monday.

The practice session between the two tennis stars was attended by Didier Deschamps, the coach of France's National Football Team. Deschamps posed with both players after their hit, much to the delight of tennis and football fans around the world.

The Instagram handle of the Mouratoglou Academy posted a photo of the trio, accompanying it with a cheeky caption:

"'Only legends will understand' 21 Grand Slams and 2 World Cups combined!" wrote their Instagram handle.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev looking to replicate their past success at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic with his 2019 Rolex Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic is a five-time champion at the Paris Masters, which is a tournament record. Djokovic bagged his first title in the city back in 2009, before going on to win it again in the years 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Djokovic also holds the record for most finals, most consecutive titles (three), most consecutive finals (three), most matches played (45), most matches won (37) and most consecutive matches won (17) at Paris-Bercy.

The Serb is easily the most decorated player in the history of the event. So it is no surprise that he is going into this year's edition as one of the biggest favorites, alongside Daniil Medvedev.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Medvedev is also a former champion in Paris, having won the event last year. The Russian is going into this year's edition as the defending champion, so the pressure is on him to defend his points.

Edited by Musab Abid