WATCH: Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini take a video during Team World's practice session ahead of the Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic is part of a star-studded Team Europe at the Laver Cup, which also has Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Matteo Berrettini is also a part of the team as an alternate.

The Laver Cup's Twitter page posted a video of Djokovic and Berrettini while members of Team World were practicing in the O2 Arena.

"Hey guys I'm here with my friend Novak. Really nice arena. Team World is practicing so we do not like that. Focus on Team Europe," the Italian said.

In the video, Novak Djokovic calls Matteo Berrettini the "best-looking guy on the team" and stated that they will try to make up for the lack of good looks with some good tennis.

"We're doing some scouting here with Matteo, best looking guy on the team, setting a standard later today in his BOSS suit. We're just trying to compensate the lack of good looks with some good tennis," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic talks about being on the same team with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic practicing ahead of the Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic said following his arrival in London that it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be on the same team alongside his rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

"Great to be here, exciting, full of emotional moments on and off the court, particularly for Roger. It's exciting, it's great to be here, probably once in a lifetime to be in a team along with Rafa, Roger and Andy, three of my biggest rivals," the 35-year-old said.

Djokovic will be appearing at the Laver Cup for the second time, having previously featured in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Back then, the Serb lost his only singles match to Kevin Anderson but won his doubles fixture with Roger Federer as his partner.

The Laver Cup will be Djokovic's first taste of tennis action since Wimbledon. He was unable to compete at the US Open as he was unable to travel to the United States due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

Djokovic will look to get some match practice at the Laver Cup after a long period of inaction. The Serb will look to build some form ahead of the Tel Aviv Open next week and for other tournaments for the rest of the season.

