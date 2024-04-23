WATCH: Novak Djokovic meets footballer Aitana Bonmati on the red carpet; warmly interacts with the fellow Laureus award winner in Spanish

Novak Djokovic had a warm interaction in Spanish with fellow Laureus Award recipient, footballer Aitana Bonmati at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards took place on April 22 in Madrid at the iconic Palacio de Cibeles. Djokovic won the World Sportsman of the Year Award for the fifth time in his career and equaled Roger Federer's record. The Serb defeated the likes of Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, Noah Lyles, and Mondo Duplantis to achieve this feat.

The Serb had one of the best seasons of his career last year, where he tied the record for most Majors won by a player (24) by winning three Grand Slams and reaching all the finals. He also won two Masters 1000 titles in Paris and Cincinnati and also won the Nitto ATP Finals, which helped him end the year at the top of the rankings for a record-extending eighth time.

On the other hand, Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won the World Sportswoman of the Year, leaving behind Iga Swiatek, Mikaela Shiffrin, Sherika Jackson, Faith Kipyegon, and Sha'Carri Richardson. Bonmati was an influential part of the team that won Spain's first Women's World Cup last year.

The World No. 1 had a warm interaction with Bonmati after the awards ceremony, where the two had a chat in Spanish. They shared a hug and wished each other all the best for their upcoming endeavors before bidding each other adieu.

Here is a video of their interaction below,

"Every success we owe (it) to our families, we owe (it) to our teams" - Novak Djokovic on tennis players' success

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards

While giving his acceptance speech, Novak Djokovic acknowledged all the tennis players present at the event and said all of the players recognized the role of family and team in an individual's success.

"There’s some incredible tennis players in the building tonight, Rafa, Carlos, Garbine, Martina, some incredible people that have made history of this sport and yes we are individual athletes from individual sports but I think we will all agree that every success we owe (it) to our families, every success we owe (it) to our teams." (at 1:21:30)

The Serb then went on to thank his family and team, who he said were instrumental in his success during the 2023 season, which in the World No. 1's opinion was one of the best seasons of his career.

"My family is here with me tonight, my parents, my brothers, my wife, and I would like to also send a big thank you to my team that is not here today but they’ve been instrumental in my success in the 2023 that was one of the best season’s I’ve ever had in my life."

