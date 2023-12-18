Novak Djokovic recently took part in a vigorous session of beach volleyball with his team in Dubai, ahead of his exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Numerous tennis players, including Dominic Thiem, Andy Murray and Elena Rybakina, are spending their pre-season in Dubai this year. Now Novak Djokovic, too, has landed in the city following his off-season training drill in Marbella, Spain. The Serb is accompanied by his team, including his coach Goran Ivanisevic, his protege – reigning Next Gen ATP Finals champion Hamad Medjedovic, and Medjedovic’s coach Viktor Troicki.

Fan-captured videos from the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s practice sessions in the gulf city have emerged on social media.

The Serb was recently spotted training with his team at the Rackets Academy in Atlantis the Royal – which has been frequented by several tennis players lately, including Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa. The World No. 1 also gave autographs and posed for pictures with young hopefuls from the academy.

Apart from his on-court preparations, Djokovic and his entourage were also seen trying their hands at beach volleyball during their off-time.

Following his training drill in Dubai, Novak Djokovic is scheduled for a blockbuster face-off against rival Carlos Alcaraz on December 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be the duo’s sixth encounter, and their first in an unofficial setting.

The two-day exhibition event will also see reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka take on three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur on December 26.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will commence their 2024 campaigns at the United Cup and the Australian Open, respectively

The Spaniard (L) & the Serb at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic, who was crowned the champion at the Adelaide International 1 in 2023, has opted to skip the event this time around. The Serb will instead kick off his 2024 campaign at the United Cup (December 29 – January 7), where he will play for his country, teaming up with Hamad Medjedovic, Nikola Cacic, Olga Danilovic, Natalija Stevanovic, and Dejana Radanovic.

Following his appearance at the event, the 36-year-old will gear up to defend his title at the Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record-extending 11th title and a 25th Grand Slam trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is not scheduled to take part in any tournament during the first couple of weeks of the upcoming season. The Spaniard, who was forced to skip the Australian Open last year due to leg muscle injury, will get the ball rolling at the Melbourne Major.

