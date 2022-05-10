Watch: Novak Djokovic wins incredible rally in Karatsev win at Rome Masters

Novak Djokovic opened his quest for a sixth title at the Rome Masters with a clinical straight-sets win over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday.

The World No. 1 showed little exhaustion from his marathon Madrid semifinal defeat to Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday, as he dominated proceedings from the get-go.

Djokovic enthralled Foro Italico with his imperious shot-making and flexibility in an entertaining rally at the fag end of the . Serving for the first set at 5-3, 15-0, the 34-year-old played a well-timed drop shot. He followed that up with a forehand down the line before putting away an easy winner into the vacant court, with Karatsev nowhere near as can be seen in the video below.

The Serb proceeded to serve out the set before cruising through the second set to win 6-3, 6-2 against the Russian to move into the third round. Following his 60th win in the Italian capital, Djokovic said:

“You always hope you can play some exciting and attractive points, and that you can come out as the winner of those points and celebrate with the crowd. That’s what the crowd is looking for. Energy, excitement, fight, and they want to see some good tennis. We had some nice points today. It’s always good to play in the Colosseum of tennis, and this stadium certainly is.”

He will either face compatriot Laslo Djere or Stan Wawrinka for a place in the quaterfinals. Djokovic needs to reach the semifinals in Rome to hold on to his World No. 1 ranking and be seeded first for Roland Garros. If Medvedev regains the top spot, he'll be the first top seed in a Slam that's not the Big-4 since the 2004 Australian Open, where Andy Roddick was the top seed.

Rafael Nadal looms large in Novak Djokovic's route to Rome final

Novak Djokovic has a formidable record in Rome, reaching the final in 10 of his 15 visits to the Foro Italico.

The five-time winner has a difficult route to another final in the Italian capital, though. That's because ten-time winner Rafael Nadal, who is in the same half of the draw as Djokovic, looms large in the last four.

Djokovic has had nine meetings with the legendary left-hander at the Foro Italico, winning only thrice. However, two of those wins came in the finals - 2011 and 2014. Moreover, the Serb beat Nadal in the pair's last meeting on clay - the 2021 Roland Garros semifinals.

However, Novak Djokovic hasn't beaten his great rival in Rome since the 2016 quarterfinals, losing twice in the final (2019, 2021) and once in the semifinals (2018).

