Watch: Novak Djokovic practices with Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and one of the rising superstar sensations in tennis, Carlos Alcaraz were seen hitting the practice courts together ahead of the Madrid Open, which began on Sunday.

As seen in the video, the duo were trading punishing groundstrokes as they gear up for yet another Masters 1000 tournament on clay this year. Both suffered shock losses in the last Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo.

Djokovic will be competing at the Madrid Open for the first time since 2019, where he won the tournament after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The event was canceled in 2020 owing to COVID-19 and the Serb opted not to participate in 2021 as he wanted to recharge himself ahead of Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has been making heads turn this year with incredible performances, winning titles in Rio, Miami and Barcelona, earning praise from peers and tennis pundits alike.

His incredible run in Barcelona saw him beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur and Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the title. Alcaraz subsequently broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Novak Djokovic will be hoping to hit his stride and reach peak form ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic has suffered a stop-start season as the Serb's unwillingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine has affected his ability to partake in tournaments throughout the year.

Djokovic will hope to improve on his loss in the Serbia Open final to Andrey Rublev. However, the Serb has his work cut out for him, with the likes of Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov in his section of the draw.

Djokovic also has a lot of points to defend on claycourt this year. Djokovic is defending 3350 points on the surface, with 500 points coming from his title in Madrid in 2019, along with several tournaments in 2021, with 2000 points coming from Roland Garros, 250 from Belgrade 2 and 600 coming from Rome.

