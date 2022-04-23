Watch: Novak Djokovic practices with his son Stefan in Belgrade 

Novak Djokovic finally appears to have gotten back on track in 2022, reaching the semifinals of the Serbia Open. The top seed defeated Laslo Djere in the second round and an in-form Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals, both in three sets.

The World No. 1 had a day off on Friday before the semifinal encounter, and made ample use of the time to practice with his son Stefan. The latter, a self-professed Rafael Nadal fan, kept pace impressively with his father with his array of groundstrokes, even managing to successfully lob the 20-time Grand Slam champion at one point.

The duo exchanged a fair few shots between them, watched on by the Serb's team and other fans at the Novak Tennis Center where the tournament is being held. A little while later, the 34-year-old stepped to the side and allowed other children of his son's age to use the court for practice.

Novak Djokovic takes on Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the Serbia Open

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with third seed Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the Serbia Open on Saturday. The Russian got a walkover from Roman Safiullin in the Round of 16 before disposing off qualifier Thiago Monteiro in the quarterfinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado World number one Novak Djokovic plays much better today and comes back again from a set and break down to beat Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the semifinals in Belgrade.



Awaits Monteiro or Khachanov.



The World No. 1 has a 5-1 lead in the head-to-head against Khachanov, winning their last four encounters on the trot in straight sets. Their only previous encounter on clay, in the fourth round of the 2020 Roland Garros, was also won by the Serb and he will be the favorite to book his place in the final.

If he wins against the World No. 26, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be joined in the final by either sixth seed Fabio Fognini or second seed Andrey Rublev. The 34-year-old is yet to lose against both players, leading the Italian 8-0 and Rublev 1-0 in their meetings till date.

TENNIS @Tennis In addition to news about Novak Djokovic's participation in this year's @InteBNLdItalia , the Italian tennis federation is also awaiting approval from the ATP tour for a tournament upgrade starting in 2023—meaning stretching the event over more days: tennis.com/news/articles/… In addition to news about Novak Djokovic's participation in this year's @InteBNLdItalia, the Italian tennis federation is also awaiting approval from the ATP tour for a tournament upgrade starting in 2023—meaning stretching the event over more days: tennis.com/news/articles/…

A victory in the final will give the World No. 1 his third title at the Serbia Open, and his first of the year. After his stint in Belgrade comes to a close, the Serb is scheduled to play at the Madrid Masters and the Rome Masters ahead of his title defense at Roland Garros.

