Watch: Novak Djokovic practises with Alexander Zverev ahead of ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev were recently spotted hitting together at the Pala Alpitour in Turin ahead of the 2021 ATP Finals. Interestingly, Daniil Medvedev was seated courtside, watching both players in action.

In the videos below Djokovic can be seen trading backhands as well as forehands with Zverev.

From the clips, it appears as though Djokovic and Zverev are in great nick. However, both players are likely still getting a feel for the courts in Turin, since this is the first time that the Italian city is hosting the event.

In the tweet below, we can see World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev keenly following the action between Djokovic and Zverev.

The ATP Finals was played at the O2 Arena in London from 2009 to 2020. Novak Djokovic won the title four times in a row at the venue (2012 to 2015). The Serb also won the title in Shanghai in 2008. Djokovic, however, has not won the tournament since 2015.

Alexander Zverev won the title in 2018, while Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion.

Novak Djokovic to open ATP Finals campaign against Casper Ruud on Monday, Daniil Medvedev begins play on Sunday

The 2021 ATP Finals is scheduled to begin on Sunday, with World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev opening proceedings against Hubert Hurkacz. Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini will lock horns in the other red group match later on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic will take the court on Monday against Casper Ruud in his first round-robin encounter. Also present in Djokovic's group are former champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

Considering the format of the event, Djokovic will not face Zverev or Medvedev until the semifinals at the very least. However, there is a chance that the Serb could face them in back-to-back matches in the semifinals and final.

Djokovic, Medvedev, and Zverev have seven ATP Finals titles among themselves. Factoring in their recent form, they are the top favorites to win the title this time around, closely followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic can equal Roger Federer's record of six season-ending championships if he triumphs in Turin this time around. A win would also make Djokovic the oldest ATP Finals champion in the history of the sport.

Edited by Arvind Sriram