WATCH: Novak Djokovic rallies Paris crowd in QF win against Holger rune

Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic pulled up a spectacle with his celebration after earning a point against Holger Rune in their quarter-final match at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

The match happened to be the fourth time Djokovic and Rune were facing each other, with the Norwegian winning the last two meetings. Novak Djokovic won this 2023 Paris Masters quarterfinals tie 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 to even the scores between them as their head-to-head now stands at 2-2.

Djokovic is now set to face the winner between Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur on Saturday.

A video posted on X on Friday (November 3rd) featured the 36-year-old and Rune battling for a point in the second set and after Djokovic earned the point, in celebration, he put his right finger on his ears to listen to the cheers from the crowd before waving up his hands towards them to cheer on.

At the Paris Masters in 2022, Holger Rune defeated Novak Djokovic 3-6,6-3,7-5 in the finals and won two other trophies last season.

In the 2023 season, the world No.7 has won only the Munich Open defeating Botic van de Zandschulp in the finals back in April.

The Last time Novak Djokovic won the Paris Masters was in 2021

Rolex Paris Masters - 2021 Champion, Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won the Paris Masters six times and is currently pursuing his seventh title at the French capital. He is on the verge of also winning a record 40th Masters title.

Djokovic won his first Paris Masters back in 2009 and went on to win the ATP 1000 tournament five more times, which includes three consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2015.

The Serb also won the trophy in 2019 and most recently in 2021. He started by defeating Hungarian tennis player Márton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round. His opponent in the round of 16 was Frenchman Gael Monfils, but the match was a walkover. Monfils was also the 2009 Paris Masters finalist against Djokovic. The 36-year-old progressed to the quarterfinals and defeated American tennis star Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3.

The semifinal match was between Hubert Hurkacz and Djokovic, with the Serb coming out victorious on a 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 scoreline. Russia's Daniil Medvedev was Djokovic contender for the trophy at Bercy. Medvedev came into the game as the defending champion having won Alexander Zverev the previous year. At the end of the day, Djokovic was victorious, winning the game 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

