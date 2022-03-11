WATCH: Novak Djokovic receives a warm reception from fans while supporting his favorite basketball team Red Star at a Euroleague match

Novak Djokovic was recently spotted at the Aleksander Nikolic Hall in Belgrade, supporting his favorite basketball team, KK Crvena zvezda mts, popularly known as Red Star, during a Euroleague contest. The World No. 2 player received a warm reception from the fans, who welcomed him with a huge round of applause as he made his way into the stadium.

Red Star didn't disappoint Novak Djokovic or their fans either as the team registered a 84-77 point victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C. on Thursday. After their phenomenal performance against the Israeli club, Red Star is next scheduled to face Barcelona in the Euroleague on March 19, 2022.

Djokovic is a huge fan of Red Star and has been sighted watching their matches on previous occasions as well. The club has lifted 21 National Championships and one European cup to date.

Interestingly, after the match, Djokovic also tried his hands at basketball himself and played some trick shots. The crowd also cheered at its peak volume when the 20-time Grand Slam champion showcased his skills on the basketball court.

Djokovic also joined Red Star's team celebrations after the club emerged victorious on Thursday. He sang the team's anthem along with the other players and even did a team fist bump.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells Masters at the last minute, will also miss Miami Open 2022

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Although Djokovic announced earlier that he won't travel to the United States to feature in the sunshine double due to him being unvaccinated, his name was on the entry list until Wednesday.

However, the Serb cleared the air on Twitter on Wednesday, just three days before the main round of the Masters event, informing everyone that he won't be competing at the Sunshine Double.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊

"While I was automatically listed in the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open draw, I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments," tweeted Djokovic.

Djokovic has received the green signal to compete at the Italian Open and the French Open this year. His participation in tournaments remains unclear given evolving COVID-19 rules and vaccine requirements.

