WATCH: Novak Djokovic recreates Serena Williams' iconic twirl celebration

Novak Djokovic made Serena Williams proud with a flawless recreation of her iconic twirl celebration before kicking off his campaign at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

In a promotional video posted recently by the ATP Tour, Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner, were asked to identify a celebration of a famous sportsperson, performed in front of them by the host.

As the host did a twirl, the Serb initially thought it was a rodeo celebration. However, when it was clarified to him that it was a twirl and that it belonged to another tennis player, he quickly figured out that it must be Serena Williams as he has witnessed her doing it in the past.

Funnly enough, he pointed out to the host that her twirl was not the same as what Williams used to do and showed her how to really twirl with his arms up in the air.

"It's a tennis player? Can you do it again? Female tennis player? I know Serena, Serena does [a twirl]. But that's not..." Djokovic said.

Meanwhile, Sinner figured out that it was Serena Williams' celebration as well, but did not go the same route as the 24-time Grand Slam champion by trying to recreate it.

Novak Djokovic to begin ATP Finals campaign against Holger Rune

France Tennis Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic, the defending champion at the 2023 ATP Finals, will kickstart his campaign in Turin against Holger Rune on Sunday. The duo have faced each other four times before, winning two matches each. Their most recent encounter at the Paris Masters went in favor of the Serb.

The other two players in the group, Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas, faced off in their first match earlier today, which ended with the Italian securing a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win in front of his home fans.

The World No. 1 has already made his intentions clear at the ATP Finals, stating recently that he considers himself the man to beat at the tournament.

"If I dont want to be humble and be honest, I'm winning the tournament. If I want to be humble, I'm also winning the tournament," Djokovic said.

The 36-year-old also touched on his clash against Rune, remarking that he expects another close-fought battle against the Dane.

"We’re going to see a lot of him I'm sure in the future. He's got Boris Becker, the legend of the game in his corner now and he's been improving himself as well. Every time we face each other, it's a close match, so I'll probably have to expect that one again," he added.

