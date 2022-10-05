Watch: Novak Djokovic's adorable reaction to being stumped by master mentalist and trickster Lior Suchard 

Novak Djokovic, who is currently participating in the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, was seen interacting with master mentalist Lior Suchard a few days back. The Israeli "mystified," who performs "supernatural entertainment," managed to pull out his bag of tricks and bamboozle the former World No.1 during their interaction.

Suchard is one of the most sought-after mentalists in the world at the moment. He takes live audiences on an incredible journey through the wonders of the human brain and his acts are built on drama and astonishment. The mind reader integrates lots of humor and full audience participation while performing to create the ultimate combination of wonder, laughter, and fun.

He is seen predicting the letter and then the name which was on the 21-time Grand Slam champion's mind at the time. Much to the Serbian's astonishment, he correctly predicts the letter M and the name Miomir, who is Novak Djokovic's father-in-law.

Novak Djokovic set to compete at Astana Open

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic will square off against Cristian Garin in the first round of the ATP 500 Astana Open on Wednesday. He leads the head-to-head 2-0 against the Chilean, winning their most recent encounter at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets in the fourth round.

The former World No. 1 comes into the tournament in Kazakhstan on the back of a title-winning run at the Tel Aviv Open in Israel, where he beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the trophy.

The 35-year-old will be looking to continue his good run of form at the Astana Open and capture his fourth title this year. The Serbian could square off against Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round and set up a rematch of last week's title clash against Cilic in the quarterfinals if both players manage to win their opening two rounds.

World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the other favorites to stake their claim for the title. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was tipped to make a deep run at the event but bowed out in the first round, following a shock straight sets 7-5, 6-3 defeat to German David Goffin.

