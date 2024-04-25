WATCH: Novak Djokovic's quirky animated practice session as he hits the claycourt with an umbrella during rain after Madrid Open withdrawal

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was recently spotted during a relaxed practice session on the clay amidst the rainy weather.

Djokovic was last seen competing in the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached the semifinals. Despite a valiant effort against Casper Ruud, he lost 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in two hours and 17 minutes.

The Serb posted a quirky update on his preparations for the clay swing on his social media. He was spotted holding an umbrella during a practice rally in an animated video.

"Want the powers? Put in the hours," the post was captioned.

The video can be seen below:

Djokovic, who is a 24-time-Grand Slam champion, was also honored with the Laureus Sportsman of Year award in Madrid this week. His outstanding contributions in tennis last year led him to defeat the likes of Formula One ace Max Verstappen and Machester City footballer Erling Haaland for the prize.

The 36-year-old captured three Major titles in 2023, the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open, among other honors.

However, Djokovic has struggled to find his best form in 2024. After a semi-final exit in the Australian Open, he ended his alliance with long-time coach Goran Ivanesevic.

The Serb spoke about his coaching sitaution during a press conference at the Laureus Awards and hoped to make a decision on his next move soon.

"Fitness coach, physio, mental coach – I think it’s all important because it creates a formula for success and it helps you perform better, train better, recover better - stay on the top for as long as you possibly can," Novak Djokovic said

"But I think I’m also at the stage of my career where I can afford to maybe think if having no coach is also an option, but let’s see. I’m gonna make my decision soon," he added.

Novak Djokovic expected to return at the Italain Open 2024 after recent withdrawal in Madrid

Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Seven

Novak Djokovic is expected to return to the ATP tour in the 2024 Italian Open in Rome.

After a decent performance in Monte-Carlo, Djokovic opted to miss the 2024 Madrid Open this week. He wished to be in optmial condition for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the remaining Major events on tour this year.

"Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Madrid tournament this year, hopefully next year. You know, I’m still young; I have a lot of time ahead of me," he said, smiling, during a press conference at the Laureus Awards.

"But I’m preparing myself, my body to be ready for – particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games, US Open – that’s the block that is most important block of the tournaments of the year for me," he said.

The Serb also hinted on participating in the 2024 Italian Open. He is a six-time champion at the Masters 1000 event and reached the quarterfinals last year, where he lost to Holger Rune.

"I am intending on playing in Rome, so I hope I can be there, I can play, get myself ready," Novak Djokovic said.

