Watch: Novak Djokovic's son Stefan captures fans’ hearts with his antics during Serb’s ATP Finals win over Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic’s son Stefan amused fans during the Serb’s ATP Finals match against Andrey Rublev in Turin.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has been accompanied by his family for the ATP Finals this year. The Serb's wife Jelena, son Stefan, and daughter Tara were spotted cheering him on during his 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Andrey Rublev, a result that secured his spot in the semifinals.

Djokovic’s 8-year-old Stefan was a bundle of energy during the game and won over the hearts of the crowd with his goofy dance and silly antics, even performing a handstand when the camera focused on him. The 21-time Grand Slam champion also shared a hug with his children after his victory.

In his on-court interview, Djokovic stated that having his family by his side was a big motivation for him to play at his best.

“I think it is probably the first match that both my daughter and son, and of course my wife, have watched the entire match from the first to the last minute. We played for just over an hour. It is so great to have them. For me, that is one of the biggest motivational factors that I have right now competing at the highest level. Having them courtside, watching and celebrating, hopefully with me,” said the World No. 8.

Novak Djokovic's Australia visa ban officially overturned

Novak Djokovic - Nitto ATP Finals Previews 2022

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2022, right before the Australian Open began, as a result of his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. A three-year visa ban was also imposed as part of the deportation.

However, the visa ban was officially overturned this week, which was confirmed by the country's Immigration Minister Giles.

Reacting to the news in a press conference in Turin, the Serb said it was a huge relief for him and his team.

"Well, of course, I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. Yeah, it was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously," said Djokovic.

"I could not receive better news for sure, during this tournament as well. Of course, knowing that I have clarity now, what I do in the off-season, starting the season in Australia, also of course did relieve some of the pressure me and my team felt. Just giving that clarity makes it great for us," he stated.

"Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam. I made some of the best memories there. Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer," he added.

