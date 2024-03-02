Watch: Novak Djokovic's son Stefan joins him in the gym; trains with weights ahead of Serb's Indian Wells run

Novak Djokovic's nine-year-old son Stefan recently joined him for a gym session ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

Djokovic has not competed at Indian Wells since 2019. The Serb is tied with Roger Federer for winning the Masters 1000 event a record five times. He first lifted the trophy in 2008, with his other triumphs coming in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

The World No. 1 has traveled to Indian Wells, California, this year with his wife Jelena and their children Stefan and Tara.

Djokovic's preparations for the tournament are in full swing, and he recently shared a glimpse of one of his gym sessions on Instagram. Interestingly, Stefan too did some stretches under Marco Panichi's guidance.

Watch the video here:

The Indian Wells Open will be Djokovic's first competitive appearance since losing to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open in January. His family hadn't accompanied him Down Under.

The Serb looked out of touch throughout the fortnight at Melbourne Park, winning only two of his six matches in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic: "As a father, I have learned that spending more time with children grants you with incredible satisfaction and beautiful emotions"

Novak Djokovic with son Stefan during a practice session

Novak Djokovic realized that spending time with his children brings him the utmost joy and fulfillment as he recently said:

"Personally, as a father, I have learned that spending more time with children really, you know, grants you with incredible satisfaction and beautiful emotions and things that you carry for a long time that define fatherhood and parenthood in a way. You know, just spending as much as possible quality time with my children."

The Serb has been making conscious efforts to schedule his calendar in a way that allows him to spend with his kids as much time as possible.

"And because I have been, I would say, modeling my schedule, so to say, to my likings where I want to play, and I haven't played many tournaments at all, I've got to spend more time with my family, and that was a beautiful thing. You know, because the rewards that you get in the relationship is something that is bigger than anything," Djokovic added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis