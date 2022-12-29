WATCH: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena turns up as backup singer for folk singer Zeljko Samardzic's concert in Belgrade

While Novak Djokovic is in Adelaide preparing for the Adelaide International 1, his wife Jelena used her singing skills at folk singer Zeljko Samardzic's concert in Belgrade.

Samardzic is a celebrated folk singer who moved to Serbia from Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992 during the Bosnian War. The 67-year-old performed in a jam-packed Mts Hall in Belgrade and Jelena Djokovic not only attended the concert but also acted as one of his backup singers.

She shared a video of herself singing on social media and wrote:

"How I love this wonderful man, my favorite song and the privilege to be backing vocalist @zeljko_samardzic in a packed Mts Hall!! Always wonderful energy, joy and LOVE."

Zeljko Samardzic sent his best wishes to Jelena and her family by replying to her post.

"It is my pleasure, dear Jelena! A big greeting to dear Djokovics," he wrote.

The World No. 5's wife also shared several images and videos of the concert on her Instagram stories.

"It's great to be back in Australia"- Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic speaking to the media in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic returned to Australia for the first time since getting involved in a visa controversy in January this year that led to his deportation before the Australian Open began.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Adelaide International 1, the Serbian said that he was glad to return to the country and would do his best to play some good tennis.

"It’s great to be back in Australia. It’s a country where I’ve had tremendous success in my career, particularly in Melbourne. It’s by far my most successful grand slam," he said.

"I’m hoping that everything is going to be positive," he added. "Obviously (fan reaction) is not something that I can predict. I’ll do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd."

The 21-time Grand Slam winner is the top seed at the Adelaide International 1 and will be a heavy favorite to win the tournament. However, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune will be hoping to give him a run for his money. Other seeded players in the ATP 250 tournament include Jannik Sinner, Denis Shapovalov and Karen Khachanov.

From Adelaide, the 35-year-old will travel to Melbourne where he will be looking to clinch a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

