Watch: Novak Djokovic scores sublime goal, recreates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration & more in football session at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic recently took part in a session of football ahead of Indian Wells where he scored a goal with a sublime finish and recreated Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' celebration.

Djokovic is currently preparing for his return to the California desert after a five-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, which didn't allow him to enter the country. Now that these restrictions have eased up, the Serb will start his bid for a record sixth Indian Wells Masters title which will break his tie with longtime rival Roger Federer.

The World No. 1 received a bye in the first round due to his top seeding and will face the winner of the match between Shintaro Mochizuki and Aleksandar Vukic in the second round to kick off his campaign.

Recently, some users on X (formerly Twitter) posted clips of the 36-year-old enjoying a game of football. In one of the clips, the Serb is seen trapping the ball and then doing a one-two pass with his teammate before showing off his skills and scoring a sublime goal which sent the onlookers into a frenzy. He then went on to do different celebrations with his teammates to celebrate the goal.

In another clip, the 24-time Grand Slam champion tackled his opponent to win the ball and then went on to score by shooting with his left foot. The Serb then did the iconic 'SIUUU' celebration of Portugal football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

A look into Djokovic's most recent campaign at Indian Wells

The Serb at the 2019 Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic's most recent campaign at Indian Wells came in 2019. The Serb is a five-time winner at the tournament and boasts a phenomenal 50-9 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 event, also regarded by fans as the unofficial 'fifth' Slam.

The Serb completed the three-peat when he won at Indian Wells in 2016. But since then, the five-time champion has struggled, not making it past the fourth round even once in the next three years. In 2017, the 36-year-old was defeated in the fourth round by Nick Kyrgios whereas he was defeated by Taro Daniel in the second round in 2018.

In 2019, Djokovic entered Indian Wells as the top seed, earning him a bye in the first round. The Serb faced qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo in the second round, who was comfortably defeated by the top seed in straight sets. But he was upset by Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

