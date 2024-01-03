Watch: Novak Djokovic shakes a leg in hilarious warm-up at United Cup 2024

Novak Djokovic was recently seen dancing in a video posted online which left fans in splits. In the video, Djokovic was seen dancing before his match against Alex de Minaur of Team Australia at the 2024 United Cup.

The video was posted by Tennis TV on Instagram and fans online chuckled at Djokovic's dance moves.

"Djokovic cutting some serious shapes 🕺🤣"

Djokovic can be seen dancing in the warm-up room before the quarter-final tie between Team Serbia and Team Australia. Team Serbia eventually crashed out of the 2024 United Cup as Alex de Minaur defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 and Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Natalija Stevanovic 6-1, 6-1.

Team Serbia had performed well in the group stage at the 2024 United Cup. In their first tie, Serbia defeated China 2-1. Djokovic won his individual match against Zhang Zhizhen but Olga Danilovic couldn't prevail against Zheng Qinwen in her singles tie. Danilovic redeemed herself in the mixed doubles contest as she paired up with Djokovic to win the match.

In their second group stage match, the Serbs faced the Czech Republic. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova gave a winning start to the Czech team but Jiri Lehecka couldn't keep the momentum going. Lehecka was defeated by the World No. 1 in a tough three-setter match. The Serbs again won their mixed doubles tie to complete a 2-1 comeback.

Novak Djokovic's 2023 season

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup

Novak Djokovic dominated the 2023 season. The Serb won three out of four Slams last season, the Australian Open, French Open, and the US Open. He was one win short of the Calendar Slam, reaching the Wimbledon final but falling short to Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic now has 24 Grand Slams, the joint-most along with Margaret Court. The Serb also completed a triple Career Grand Slam last season, becoming the first man to win Grand Slams on every surface at least three times.

In addition, Djokovic broke Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks at the World No. 1 spot in February 2023. Djokovic now holds the record for most weeks as World No.1 on both the men's and women's tours.

The World No. 1 also won the ATP Finals after defeating Jannik Sinner in the title clash. The Serb also won two Masters 1000s - the Cincinnati Masters and the Paris Masters. He ended the season as World No. 1 for the record eighth time.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis