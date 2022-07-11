Watch: Novak Djokovic shares a fun celebratory moment with his wife and kids on Centre Court after winning 2022 Wimbledon

A happy and emotional Novak Djokovic shared a beautiful moment with his family on Centre Court the day after winning his seventh title at the iconic event.

Djokovic's celebrations at Wimbledon continued on Monday and the Serb was over the moon to have the opportunity to share a memorable moment with his kids on the court he termed 'legendary.'

On Sunday, the 35-year-old Serbian superstar won his 21st Grand Slam title with a 28th consecutive match win at Wimbledon, beating old foe and new friend Nick Kyrgios in the final. As his media duties carried into Monday at SW19, Djokovic took some time off and had a fun moment on Centre Court with his son Stefan and daughter Tara.

He expressed his sheer happiness at seeing his kids run around on the court and also joined them in celebrating.

"Precious moment with my family this morning. What a joy seeing them run on this legendary court! What a privilege to share my journey with them. Thank you Wimbledon for this opportunity. Taking home many memories for the lifetime," the Serb wrote on Instagram.

The Djokovics also posed for a family photoshoot with the iconic Wimbledon trophy by their side and wide smiles on their faces.

Djokovic's seven-year-old son Stefan was missing from the on-court celebrations on Sunday. He later revealed that Stefan was playing tennis with Bob Bryan's son and so could not make it to Centre Court for his match.

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the Wimbledon staff after winning the Wimbledon 2022 title

After lifting the trophy during the presentation ceremony moments after the final, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was seen thanking all the ball kids, line judges, and other staff present on Centre Court, one by one. He posed with the Wimbledon staff for pictures during Monday's photoshoot.

"Honored to be standing here as a winner on Monday morning" - Novak Djokovic

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Before departing Wimbledon, the Belgrade native shared a special message with fans and followers on social media. He admired the facility and the famous Wimbledon balcony, before expressing his excitement at winning the trophy for a fourth straight time and seventh time overall.

"Hello, everyone. Wonderful Monday morning. I'm very blessed to hold this trophy once again and to be standing on probably the most famous balcony in the tennis world. The balcony in which I've still not had lunch or a cup of tea, and I hope that I can do that in the future as a member," said the Serb.

"I was just admiring and observing how without people the club looks more intimate. It is definitely the most special place in the tennis world and I'm just honored to be standing here as a winner on Monday morning. Hope to see you all next year," he added.

His US Open participation remains highly unlikely due to travel restrictions for unvaccinated people entering the US. For now, though, the World No. 7 will enjoy his Wimbledon title and the fact that he is only the second man (after Roger Federer) since the turn of the century to win the tournament four consecutive times.

