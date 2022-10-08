Watch: Novak Djokovic shell-shocked after Daniil Medvedev's sudden retirement in their Astana Open semifinal

Novak Djokovic was left shocked after Daniil Medvedev abruptly retired from their Astana Open semifinal match, seconds after the Serb forced a deciding set by winning the second set tiebreaker. As the players walked to their chairs after the second set, Medvedev stopped Djokovic and informed him of his withdrawal.

The Serbian great won an intense second set 8-6 in the tiebreaker as a forehand from Medvedev went long. Medvedev did not seem to be struggling with an injury and had not even called for a medical timeout at any stage, but suddenly called it quits after a highly competitive set, leaving Djokovic shell-shocked.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



After



#AstanaOpen Medvedev Forced to Retire!After @DjokerNole took the second set, Medvedev has withdrawn due to injury in Astana Medvedev Forced to Retire! 😳After @DjokerNole took the second set, Medvedev has withdrawn due to injury in Astana#AstanaOpen https://t.co/w33Iyozrce

The Serbian player, who was pumped after winning the set, was unable to process the sudden retirement by his opponent and even gestured towards his box, suggesting that he was quite confused.

Speaking moments after the incident and a 4-6, 7-6(6) (ret.) win, he revealed that Medvedev told him he had pulled an adductor muscle in his leg and had to retire from the match as a result of the same.

Earlier in the match, Medvedev halted Djokovic's streak of 14 consecutive sets won by winning the opening set of their semifinal. Medvedev broke the Serbian superstar's serve to take a 4-3 lead before holding on to win the set 6-4. It was the first set the Serb has lost since the start of last week's Tel Aviv Open.

The 35-year-old fought back in the second set, which turned out to be quite thrilling. Medvedev resisted a lot of pressure from Djokovic's return of serve and forced a tiebreaker. He overcame a 1-4 deficit to level proceedings at 6-6 in the tiebreaker, but the Serb was too strong in the end and sealed the set by clinching a minibreak at 7-6 as Medvedev shanked a forehand.

He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final with the aim of clinching his 90th tour-level title.

Novak Djokovic receives warning for throwing his racquet in the stands during match against Daniil Medvedev

Tennis - Olympics: Day 7

Novak Djokovic was handed a warning by the chair umpire during his Astana Open semifinal against Daniil Medvedev. The Serb threw his racquet into the stands after losing a point during the second set and was soon warned by the chair umpire. Luckily for the Serb, his racquet did not endanger anyone in the crowd, otherwise, he would have probably been disqualified from the match.

He chased down a backhand from Medvedev but could not get to it at 5-4, 15-15 in the second set, and threw his racquet into the crowd, though he seemed to apologize right away to the spectators. The Serb then had a heated argument with the chair umpire after he received an official warning.

Poll : 0 votes