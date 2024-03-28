WATCH: Novak Djokovic shouting at his team during Australian Open SF loss against Jannik Sinner resurfaces amid split with coach Goran Ivanisevic

A clip of Novak Djokovic shouting at his coaching team during the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open has resurfaced recently amid his split with coach Goran Ivanisevic.

As claimed by the Serb, he and the Croat joined hands in 2018 and went on to have one of the most successful player-coach partnerships in tennis history, winning 12 Grand Slams which doubled the Serb's Major tally. The duo won four Australian Open titles, four Wimbledon crowns, two French Open titles, and two US Open titles during their time together.

Djokovic announced his split with Ivanisevic on March 27. The Serb took to his social media to break the news to his fans through a long heartfelt message where he thanked Ivanisevic for their time together. He also expressed how the Croat was not just his coach but also a great friend.

The World No.1's decision to split with Ivanisevic comes after what has been a relatively quiet 2024 season for him, having not won a single title so far. The 24-time Major champion was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open and was upset by Luca Nardi in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 36-year-old's on-court outbursts are no secret to anyone and the people in his box are often the ones bearing the brunt of it. Amid his split announcement with Ivanisevic, a video of the Serb shouting at his team after failing to hold serve against Sinner at the Australian Open has resurfaced online.

In the clip, it can be seen that the 10-time Australian Open champion is pointing to each member of his team and expressing his anger at them which seemingly caught his team off guard. The Serb continued to express his anger and also shook his head in disappointment.

"That’s not something I’m used to"- Novak Djokovic on not winning a title so far in 2024

Djokovic exits BNP Paribas Open 2024

After his shocking loss to Luca Nardi in the third round of Indian Wells, Novak Djokovic expressed disappointment in not winning a tournament in the 2024 season during the post-match conference.

“Yeah no title this year, I mean that’s not something I’m used to.I mean I was starting the season most of my career with a Grand Slam win or a Dubai win or any other tournament.” (at 4:30)

Djokovic then shared that he will try to be optimistic for the rest of the season and try to win other titles and try to break the negative cycle he has been going through.

“But it’s fine, it’s part of the sport you just have to accept it, some you win some you lose, hopefully, I’ll win some more. I’ll still keep going and I guess every trophy that eventually comes my way is going to be great, to break the kind of negative cycle a little bit that I am having in the last three-four tournaments where I haven’t really been close to my best”

The World No. 1 is next scheduled to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

