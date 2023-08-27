WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off his baseball skills with Dude Perfect at US Open Fan Week

Novak Djokovic showed off his skills with a baseball bat at the US Open Fan Week on Saturday.

The Serbian star joined YouTube sensation Dude Perfect for a fun-filled performance that involved swapping tennis racquets for various objects.

The US Open Fan Week is a free event that offers fans a chance to enjoy tennis, music, and entertainment at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

One of the highlights of the week was the appearance of Dude Perfect, a group of five friends who are known for their viral videos of trick shots and sports challenges.

Dude Perfect teamed up with some of the biggest names in tennis, including Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Ben Shelton, to test their tennis skills in a variety of unexpected and off-kilter challenges.

The audience was treated to a spectacle of Djokovic hitting a tennis ball with a pan, a spatula, a wood plank, a stop sign, and even his bare hand. But the most impressive feat was when the 23-time Grand Slam champion used a baseball bat to hit a home run in front of a packed crowd.

The US Open posted a video from the event on X on Sunday.

"Hey @yankees, you need a hitter?" the tweet read.

Djokovic is a great entertainer who knows how to have fun and connect with his fans. The World No. 2 will be aiming for his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, which starts on Monday, August 28.

Novak Djokovic will face Alexandre Muller in the first round of the US Open 2023

The Serbian star at the US Open

Novak Djokovic will be up against Alexandre Muller in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday. The match will be the first meeting between the two players, who are separated by 10 years of age and 83 spots in the rankings.

Djokovic is aiming to win his fourth US Open title at Flushing Meadows. The 36-year-old has already won two Grand Slams this year.

Muller, on the other hand, is a newcomer to the big stage. The 26-year-old is known for his aggressive baseline game and powerful forehand.

The match between Novak Djokovic and Alexandre Muller will be an interesting contrast of styles and experience. The Serb is the overwhelming favorite to win, given his superior record and form. However, Muller will not be intimidated by the challenge and will try to cause an upset with his fearless approach.

