WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off muscles to crowd after Paris Masters 2R win 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic entertained the Paris Masters crowd on Wednesday by humorously thumb-sucking and flexing his muscles after his round of 32 match.

The Serb faced Argentine tennis player Tomás Martín Etcheverry and won the game 6-3, 6-2, marking their second encounter this year after a previous meeting in Rome where Djokovic emerged victorious.

The video posted online showcased the 36-year-old shirtless and changing his clothes after the match, followed by the aforementioned gestures.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is currently pursuing his 40th ATP Masters 1000 title. This season, he has claimed five titles, including major victories at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, as well as wins at the Cincinnati Open and Adelaide.

Novak Djokovic “felt nerves going into the match” against Tomás Martín Etcheverry

Following his victory over Etcheverry on Wednesday at Accor Arena in Bercy, Novak Djokovic, who returned to the tennis court after a six-week hiatus to make his first singles appearance since representing Serbia at the Davis Cup, acknowledged in a post-match interview that he felt nervous before the match.

Djokovic mentioned that people in his circle often discuss the risks of taking several weeks off, and he admitted to feeling nervous before the match, despite his wealth of experience. He explained that it took some time for him to find his rhythm, especially towards the end of the first set.

“People around me always talk about the danger of not playing so many weeks and I am aware, I felt nerves going into the match even though I have plenty of experience. But you need some time to get the engine going and to hit through the ball and that is what started to happen to me at end of first set and that was great.” Djokovic said

Djokovic noted that the match had its ups and downs and admitted it's normal to feel rusty after a long break from official play.

“Some parts of the match really good, others losing the rhythm. But I think it is normal to be rusty a little bit after not playing an official match for so long. But a straight-sets win against a guy who has been improving so much” He said

Novak Djokovic's next opponent, in the round of 16, will be the 27-year-old Dutchman, Tallon Griekspoor. Djokovic last won the Paris Masters in 2019, defeating Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov in the final with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

