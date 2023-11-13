Watch: Novak Djokovic sings and dances along with his team to Guantanamera before year-end World No. 1 trophy presentation at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic was seen shaking a leg along with his team ahead of the year-end World No. 1 trophy presentation on Monday, November 13.

Djokovic secured the coveted year-end top slot for a record-extending eighth time after getting past Holger Rune in his opening match of the ATP Finals 2023 at Turin on Sunday night.

The Serb, who needed just one win to be assured of finishing the season as the highest-ranked men's player on the tour, appeared to be in a jubilant mood after achieving the historic milestone.

Novak Djokovic was in his element as he grooved to Guantanamera alongside Goran Ivanisevic and the rest of his team. Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the 36-year-old on his achievement as well as his slick moves.

Djokovic also ensured that he will touch the 400-week milestone as the ATP World No. 1 after his hard-fought win against Holger Rune.

Rune began in style against the Serb with a couple of stinging service returns that signalled his intentions right from the outset. But, it was Djokovic who won the first-set tiebreaker against the 20-year-old.

Rune continued to give the 24-time Grand Slam champion a run for his money before going on to win the second-set tiebreaker. Novak Djokovic outwitted Rune in the decider to win the first of his matches in the Green Group, which also features Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev are part of the Red Group in Turin, with the group winner earning the right to play the second-placed player of the opposite group in the semifinals of the competition.

Novak Djokovic has clinched the ATP Finals six times in his career, which includes a win last season.

"It means a lot" - Novak Djokovic after ensuring a year-end World No. 1 finish

Djokovic flanked by his team members after the year-end World No. 1 trophy presentation

Novak Djokovic, who began the season in style after winning the Australian Open for the tenth time, is certain of ending the year on a high after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the race for the ATP top spot.

Djokovic had lost to the Spaniard in the Wimbledon finals. The Serb acknowledged that the World No. 1 ranking meant a lot to him irrespective of what happens at the ATP Finals 2023.

Expand Tweet

“It means a lot You could see there were a lot of emotions on the court. I could feel it. I was very eager to win tonight’s match, get that monkey off my back," the 36-year-old stated after the win against Holger Rune.

Novak Djokovic, whose Paris Masters triumph propelled him to come within a whisker of the year-end No. 1 ranking, stressed that a "big goal" was achieved.

"I won P,aris, which put me in a much better position rankings-wise, and I knew coming into Turin I only needed to win one match. A big goal is achieved, everything else now is a bonus,” he added.

Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the second of his group matches on Wednesday.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis