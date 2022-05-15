Watch: Novak Djokovic sings during trophy presentation at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic's tennis skills were on full display on Sunday as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the 2022 Italian Open title. The World No. 1 then proceeded to showcase his singing talent as well in the trophy presentation ceremony after the final.

During his victory speech, the Serb broke into song with the trophy in hand, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Krista @BwehRublev Eurovision 2023 representing Serbia .... Novak Djokovic ! Eurovision 2023 representing Serbia .... Novak Djokovic ! https://t.co/hNjWHT2kJf

The recently concluded Eurovision Song Contest has drawn attention and interest from fans across the world, including the World No. 1. Eurovision is an international songwriting competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union that sees participation from many European nations.

Djokovic has been closely following the event and particularly his home team Serbia all week. He even took to social media, shortly after his semi-final win against Casper Ruud on Saturday, to cheer on the Serbian team at Eurovision 2022.

He urged his fans and fellow countrymen to vote for Serbia as he enjoyed the music and performances on display.

After a focused display during the Italian Open final, the Serb showed fans another side to him by singing on court.

He seemed rather thrilled after the match, and understandably so, given that he won his first title of the season. A 6-0 first-set scoreline would have certainly given the Serb added confidence heading into the second, which he won via a tie-break.

The title victory comes at the perfect time for the World No. 1, who is chasing a record-equalling 21st Major starting next Sunday at the French Open.

Is Novak Djokovic playing at his absolute best before the French Open?

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Eight

Novak Djokovic's claycourt season did not get off to the best of starts. He lost his first-round match in Monte-Carlo against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He then made the final of his home event in Belgrade, where he was stunned by Andrey Rublev.

The two-time French Open champion has improved with each passing week since then. He produced some fine performances to reach the semifinals at the Madrid Open before losing a thriller to Carlos Alcaraz. This week in Rome, the top seed showed more consistency in his game, winning the title without dropping a set.

While there are aspects he would like to improve on, Djokovic looks to be hitting peak form as the French Open looms large. After Rafael Nadal's injury in Rome, the Serb is arguably the favorite for the title in Paris, along with teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala